Uber Passenger Stuck in Virginia Interstate Shutdown Receives $700 Bill

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Peters says he was taking an Uber from Dulles International Airport to his home in Richmond on Monday when his nightmare began... "We hopped...

wlap.iheart.com

WTOP

Uber rider stuck on I-95 hit with $600 bill

Thousands of people had a terrible experience being trapped on icy roads on Interstate 95 in Virginia this week, but how many of them had insult added to injury?. Andrew Peters, from Richmond, Virginia, not only got stranded on the highway but was also hit with a massive Uber bill.
RICHMOND, VA
fox29.com

I-95 shutdown: Uber rider trapped in traffic slammed with $600 bill

DULLES, Va. - Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night after hundreds of drivers were trapped on a 40-mile icy stretch in Virginia. Drivers returned home tired, frustrated — and even with surprise bills. Andrew Peters of Richmond finally made it home after a nine-hour trek in the winter weather when...
RICHMOND, VA
Indy100

Uber passenger who got stuck in storm for 9 hours billed $600 for ride

What’s the most you’ve ever been charged for an Uber ride? Likely not as much as this guy.Andrew Peters caught a ride using the transportation service platform from Dulles International Airport, but the car soon got stuck in a storm for hours.With icy roads and an abundance of traffic, the bill for the nine-hour journey resulted in the jaw-dropping amount of $600.Both the Richmond man, who was returning from San Francisco, and the Uber driver, were unaware of the concerning weather when they began their ride together.“It was kind of scary,” Peters said. “We didn’t have any food or...
TRAFFIC
State
Virginia State
WALA-TV FOX10

Driver stuck on Virginia interstate: 'We don't have winter jackets with us'

A driver was among hundreds stranded for hours on I-95 overnight in Virginia due to snowy, icy weather. Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation’s capital.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Andrew Peters
#Nbc News
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Rewarded For Getting Stranded Teenage Passenger Hotel Room After I-95 Shutdown

An Uber driver who has been hailed a hero for getting a hotel room for his stranded passenger has been rewarded for his good deed. Davante Williams was stranded with a teenage passenger for five hours along with hundreds of other drivers along an icy stretch of I-95 during a snowstorm in Virginia. Williams, who resides in D.C., was in the process of dropping the girl off home to her parents.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
