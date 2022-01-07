ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax deductions: Reduce tax bill or increase refund

FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

Americans are starting to prepare for tax season so when it’s time to file, they can save the most money. These tax deductions can help.

It’s still too early to file and the IRS FreeFile portal is not yet opened, but getting your documents together will making filing faster and easier.

Make sure you tally up all the expenses you can write off to lower what you owe and maybe even get some cash back.

Here are 8 ways to reduce your tax bill or increase your refund

Add up all of your sales tax

It’s possible to deduct sales or state income taxes from your federal income tax.

This works for states that don’t have their own income tax.

Sales tax breaks are good for larger purchases, even when you paid state taxes.

You’ll need to itemize these deductions.

You can use the sales tax calculator the IRS provides to get an idea of what you can deduct.

The total deduction limit for individuals is $5,000 and for married filing jointly it’s $10,000.

Health insurance

Deductions can be made for medical and dental care.

The catch is you can only deduct the amount that exceeds 7.5% of your total AGI.

These deductions can include diagnosis costs, treatment, prevention of disease, or treatments for structure and function of the body.

Funeral and burial expenses, over the counter medicines, toothpaste, or cosmetic surgeries may not be claimed.

Teachers

Teachers often spend a lot of their own money on supplies for their classroom.

Up to $250 can be claimed for reimbursement.

If you’re a teacher married to another teacher, you can claim up to $500.

Classroom teachers can claim reimbursements for professional development courses, books, computer equipment, supplies, and materials used in the classroom.

Phys Ed teachers can claim expenses for athletic supplies.

Charitable donations

Making charitable contributions to qualifying organizations can get you a $300 deduction.

Married couples can claim up to $600.

It is not necessary itemize charitable donations.

Child and dependent care credit

If you paid for childcare while at work, looking for work, or going to school you may claim this credit.

Expenses claimed can be up to $8,000 for one child or $16,000 for two or more.

This credit will not work for people filing separately.

Lifetime learning credit

This credit is available for tuition and college expenses.

Undergraduate, graduate, or professional degree courses count.

There’s not a limit for how many years you can utilize this credit and it’s worth up to $2,000 on your tax return.

Unusual tax deductions

This deduction is for out of the norm, but legitimate tax deductions.

This can be for a guard dog guarding your business, paying your child an income, or paying for special clothes and uniforms.

Keep good records for things like these, so when you claim them the IRS can verify the legitimacy.

Social Security for the self employed

When you work for yourself, your Social Security and Medicare taxes are 15.3% because you’re both the employee and employer.

If you work for another person, you only pay your half of the taxes while they pay the other.

You can deduct 7.65% of the employer part.

The deadline for Americans to file their taxes is Monday, April 18, 2022.

WTOP

How to get the biggest tax refund in 2022

Most taxpayers receive a tax refund, and maximizing that refund is always useful. But this year, taking those steps may be particularly important. Many families accustomed to a sizable refund may be surprised to see their refund reduced or eliminated because they already received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, for example. Other factors reducing your refund may include large capital gains earnings and paused student loan payments.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't overlook these 13 tax deductions and credits in 2022

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
WSET

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

7 deductions homeowners can take to lower their income tax

A tax-deductible expense lowers your taxable income so you'll pay less in income tax. Homeowners can often deduct mortgage interest, property taxes, mortgage insurance, and more when filing taxes. You can't deduct certain home expenses, such as homeowners insurance or costs of refinancing. This article was reviewed for accuracy and...
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner

On Monday, Jan. 10, the Treasury Department announced that the IRS is facing significant challenges this year due to budget concerns and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are warning that many taxpayers could see significant delays in receiving … Continue reading → The post Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Taxes owed on 1099 Income

1099 contractors are growing in the U.S., and tax filing can be a bit more complicated for them. With tax season coming, it’s best to understand exactly how to file your taxes ahead of time. There are a few things to know that can help. What does it mean...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Tax season is about to start. The IRS is already facing a backlog

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Credit: Families may qualify for $8,000

If you’re a family with 2 children under the age of 13, you could receive a tax credit worth $8,000. The payments aren’t automatically tacked onto your refund. You will need to file a Form 2441 with your tax return, which is the Child and Dependent Care Expenses form.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

