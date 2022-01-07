2 RVs, part of home and another structure destroyed in fire in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two RVs, a part of a home and another structure were destroyed in a fire early Friday, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

At midnight, crews responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Pine Street.

They said they were able to knock down all the fires.

All of the buildings were vacant. No one was injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.

No other details were available.

