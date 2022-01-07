ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

2 RVs, part of home and another structure destroyed in fire in Orange County neighborhood

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two RVs, a part of a home and another structure were destroyed in a fire early Friday, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

At midnight, crews responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Pine Street.

They said they were able to knock down all the fires.

All of the buildings were vacant. No one was injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.

No other details were available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQAe8_0dfYvS2e00
Firefighters responded to a fire along Pine St. in Taft, Orange County early Friday

