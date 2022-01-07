ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic awaits Australia exemption court hearing

Bradford Era
 4 days ago

Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic is spending one of his important religious...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
KSAT 12

Video: Enormous crab snaps golfer’s club in half in Australia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Aus. – A golfer in Australia got an unexpected handicap in the form of an enormous crab. The robber crab, also known as a coconut crab, climbed up one man’s golf bag and perched itself among the clubs. Kerry Buhner, the wife of the man who...
ANIMALS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Australian#Ap Archive
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic live stream problems see coverage of key court hearing drop out

The court hearing that will decide Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation was beset with technical difficulties on Monday.The nine-time champion in Melbourne is making a case for his entry to the country after his visa was revoked on his arrival at the city's airport on Thursday last week.But the hearing between a judge and two sets of legal representatives was unable to be watched by the general public for long periods after too many viewers attempted to log on to the virtual proceedings.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Novak Djokovic’s court hearingThe Serb claims that a recent Covid infection qualified...
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Tempers Fray in Australia as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Highs

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for a third day on Wednesday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grew over the handling of the fast-moving outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Many Australians, already unhappy about long queues at public...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s visa appeal is a victory for human rights and free speech, father declares

Novak Djokovic’s father has declared his son’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia a victory for human rights and free speech. The tennis player is sceptical of vaccinations, and has not taken up the Covid-19 vaccine despite the overwhelming backing of the scientific community for its importance in fighting the pandemic. The men’s world No1 was detained at a Melbourne airport in the early hours of Thursday, where he was interrogated by the Australian Border Force. The country has strict regulations to prevent visitors who have not been vaccinated from entering. Djokovic told the authorities he had adhered to requests...
TENNIS
The Independent

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements.The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.The Australian government canceled his visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic argued he did not need proof of vaccination because he...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 test, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules upon receiving the result last month. Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. The Serbian’s legal team confirmed Djokovic had returned a positive PCR result for Covid on 16 December and had used that as grounds for applying for a...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy