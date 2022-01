The Giants fired Joe Judge as their head coach on Tuesday after only two seasons, just as they did with Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo before him. So now co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are leaving it to the next general manager — not hired yet — to try again to find a coach to lead the Giants out of the abyss. Clearly, after multiple days of meeting with Judge, they didn’t think he was the man for the job. Now, they’ll be hiring their fifth head coach in eight seasons.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO