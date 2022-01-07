Stalemates, court battles could squeeze primary election in Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor is bringing former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on board. Touting former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win and Conway’s market research experience, Jake Corman announced Friday Conway will serve as a pollster and special advisor for his campaign. Poolhouse, the creative agency that worked for Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, has also joined the Corman campaign. Corman is currently the highest-ranking member of Pennsylvania’s state Senate but won’t run for re-election to focus on his candidacy for governor. He is facing more than a dozen other Republican challengers looking to replace the outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who was elected in 2014 and constitutionally barred from serving another term. Party officials say the huge and wide-open GOP field is unlike anything they’ve seen in at least decades. The primary election is May 17.

