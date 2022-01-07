ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Stalemates, court battles could squeeze primary election in Pennsylvania

WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
Despite two years of asking, counties remain unable to persuade the GOP-controlled Legislature to simply grant their request to let them process mailed-in ballots before Election Day. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. (Harrisburg) — More extreme time pressures could push the bounds of how Pennsylvania’s elections are run in 2022,...

WITF

Pennsylvania Republicans seek more control over legislative redistricting

The State Government Committee passed a plan to replace the Legislative Reapportionment Commission with a new panel of appointees. (Harrisburg) — State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process by advancing a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would utterly revamp Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvanians divided over 2020 election fairness, level of trust in electoral process, Muhlenberg College poll shows

As Pennsylvania is expected to loom large in upcoming midterm elections, its residents who voted in the 2020 election are still sharply divided over how fairly that election was conducted and how trustworthy the process is, according to a recent poll conducted by the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and Keep Our Republic. “It’s very important to get a sense of where voter trust ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. Court won’t block entire 2020 election investigation subpoena

Republican state lawmakers want a forensic investigation of 2020's presidential election. (Harrisburg) — A Pennsylvania court declined Monday to block an entire subpoena to state election officials in what Republican state lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of 2020’s presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Vetoes Resolution that would Hinder Pennsylvania’s Ability to Address Climate Crisis

Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed and disapproved Senate Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution 1, which would have disabled the commonwealth’s opportunity to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and effectively achieve climate goals and reduce carbon emissions. The concurrent resolution is also procedurally defective, as the General Assembly failed to adopt it within the statutory timeframe prescribed in the Regulatory Review Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas City Star

Special election slated for Pennsylvania 5th Senate district

A special election in the 5th Pennsylvania Senate district has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, the day of the primary election. The election is being held to complete the term of former Sen. John Sabatina Jr., who resigned after he was elected in November to the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Saturday that the vote was scheduled on the primary election day for the convenience of voters and to save taxpayer money.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kellyanne Conway Joins Jake Corman’s Campaign For Pennsylvania Governor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor is bringing former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on board. Touting former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win and Conway’s market research experience, Jake Corman announced Friday Conway will serve as a pollster and special advisor for his campaign. Poolhouse, the creative agency that worked for Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, has also joined the Corman campaign. Corman is currently the highest-ranking member of Pennsylvania’s state Senate but won’t run for re-election to focus on his candidacy for governor. He is facing more than a dozen other Republican challengers looking to replace the outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who was elected in 2014 and constitutionally barred from serving another term. Party officials say the huge and wide-open GOP field is unlike anything they’ve seen in at least decades. The primary election is May 17.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Proposed Pennsylvania legislative maps don’t do enough to increase Hispanic representation, residents say

The commission’s nonpartisan chair also defended the redistricting process against accusations of partisan bias. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot: A complete guide to what we know about Pennsylvania’s role

The attack was the culmination of deliberate lies and misinformation about the November 2020 election results and involved dozens of Pennsylvanians. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions).

