PUBG: Battlegrounds, formerly known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, will be going free-to-play on Wednesday, January 12. This applies across all platforms, including both PC and console, and follows several years of the game as a paid, premium offering. However, that doesn't mean those who bought the game already as being left in the dust, and there will still be paid options moving forward for those looking to further support it and get some extra goodies. Here's what you need to know about the free-to-play switch for PUBG, including when it begins and the rewards available to veteran players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO