The Boys Season 3 Teaser Promises “Payback” In June. Is there a superhero actor who gets more out of his creepy smile than Antony Starr? As The Boys‘ Homelander, Starr gets to play a truly demented character who passes himself off as a Superman-like hero. But Homelander’s façade is clearly slipping away in the first teaser for The Boys season 3. In Amazon Prime’s first look at the new season, Homelander and Starlight take some promotional photos for the Seven. However, Homelander isn’t as convincing as he used to be, and even the team’s handler is unnerved by his smile. Boys season 3 teaser.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO