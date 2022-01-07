ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes Addresses Comparisons Between His Gear And Homelander

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the comparisons some fans make between the look of his gear and Homelander. The superhero character appears on ‘The Boys,’ and he is a villain that is positioned in the typical heroic role. However, Cody stated that his ring gear wasn’t...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Charlie Haas Reportedly Stretchered Out During Impact Wrestling Tapings

As noted earlier, former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his Impact Wrestling debut at Sunday night’s tapings in Dallas, TX, where he confronted Josh Alexander. Later in the tapings, Haas wrestled Alexander and that led to a storyline with several former ROH wrestlers coming out to attack both Haas and Alexander.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Brock Lesnar And Bobby Lashley Face-Off, Title Change, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
ESPN

2022 WWE Royal Rumble results, card, news, stories and match information

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results

Location: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the first of AEW’s quarterly specials but I’m assuming they couldn’t get the rights to Clash Of Champions. This show is all about the titles, with three championships on the line. One of them is a new title, as Cody Rhodes’ medical issues means we need an Interim TNT Title. Let’s get to it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Impact Knockouts Reportedly Pushed Hard For Women’s Ultimate X Match

Last night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view marked a night of multiple firsts for the Knockouts Division. This includes the first-time Knockouts Championship match headlining an Impact pay-per-view, as well as the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X match that kicked off the show. As noted in our full live...
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Summer Rae And Natalya Trade Shots At One Another Online

Former WWE star Summer Rae and seasoned veteran Natalya have seemingly never had a healthy relationship with one another. The two were notorious for their arguments on the WWE and E! Network TV series Total Divas, with one such altercation even leading to Summer giving Natalya a stiff slap to the face.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls First Meeting Vince McMahon

In the inaugural episode of the DDT Snake Pit podcast, AEW manager Jake Roberts talked about his first meeting with former boss, WWE owner, and chairman Vince McMahon. Jake Roberts, a WWE Hall of Famer, described McMahon as one of the greatest manipulators of all time, and also how McMahon convinced him to use the snake.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jimmy Korderas Speaks About Roman Reigns Being Pulled

Jimmy Korderas is a former WWE Official and he spoke about Roman Reigns being pulled recently. He spoke about it on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Over there, he stated that people should think about Roman Reigns the man and not the wrestler. Roman recently tested positive for Covid 19.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shayna Baszler Defends Supernatural WWE Storyline With Alexa Bliss

One of WWE’s most bizarre feuds of 2021 saw Alexa Bliss cause a rift between former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. This would culminate in a singles match at WWE Hell in a Cell, where Bliss defeated Baszler by pinfall. This supernatural storyline...
WWE
ComicBook

Big E Responds to Losing the WWE Championship, Not Getting a Rematch at the WWE Royal Rumble

Big E opened 2022 by losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view, then failing to earn a rematch with "The Beast" on last week's edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE's booking for Big E has been drawing comparisons to how Kofi Kingston was treated at the end of his 2019 WWE title reign — losing it in mere seconds to Lesnar, never getting a rematch and barely responding to the loss on TV. He addressed those comparisons in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Monday.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi. Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville. * WWE United...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Was Originally Set to Defend WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and a new report says he was slated at one point to defend the WWE Title at WrestleMania. As noted, Rollins appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the January 29th PPV though the match has not been “officially” announced.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Royal Rumble Opponent Revealed For Becky Lynch

Doudrop vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Doudrop become the new #1 contender by winning a Triple Threat over Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. The match saw Lynch hit the ring from the announce table,...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Hints At Return Of Character Prior To WWE TV Return

Alexa Bliss is returning to Monday Night RAW and the former five time WWE Women’s Champion is strongly hinting she’ll be returning as her previous character. In a tweet released Monday morning, Alexa Bliss posed a picture of her dressed as her Fiend inspired character, warning that “she” was RAW’s problem now.
WWE
PWMania

Jimmy Hart Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestler’s Musical Entrances

Jimmy Hart made an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw to talk about his career and more. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his Mount Rushmore of wrestler’s musical entrances:. “Of the top of my head. It would have to be, I look at people who...
WWE
ComicBook

Bayley Trolls WWE Fans Over Her Possible Royal Rumble Return

By the end of this week's Friday Night SmackDown, 19 of the 30 competitors in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match were confirmed, including a number of WWE Hall of Famers coming out of retirement such as The Bella Twins and Lita. But one name fans are still holding out hope for is Bayley, who tore her ACL prior to the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view and thus still hasn't had the chance to wrestle in front of a live crowd since WWE returned to touring last Summer.
WWE

