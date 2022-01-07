ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth Kicks Off On-Track Activity Tuesday with ’Next Gen’ Practice and DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 6, 2022) – DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, which culminates with the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, will kick off on-track activity on Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 15-16) with DAYTONA 500 practice and DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light, allowing fans more opportunities...

