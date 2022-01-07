ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: The Stars shine bright…

By George Richards
floridahockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Panthers found the road a tough place to win — again — on Thursday night as they lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Dallas Stars. Florida is now 4-4-5 on the road....

floridahockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 36: Lines, Betting Odds for Canucks at Panthers

SUNRISE — Due to a number of positive Covid tests as well as stricter rules in Canada, the Vancouver Canucks will play their first game since New Year’s Day on Tuesday when they visit the Florida Panthers — although what their lineup will look like is still a bit of a mystery.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Sunrise Heat: Florida Panthers 5, Vancouver Canucks 2

SUNRISE — With the way Florida scores goals at home, the Vancouver Canucks certainly did not want to get into a track meet with the Panthers on Tuesday night. The Panthers were certainly in the mood to run. Florida ran its NHL-best home record to 19-3-0 as it scored...
HOCKEY
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers Sam Bennett refreshed after suspension | FHN+

CORAL SPRINGS — Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett said he was “upset” by the three-game suspension handed out after a high hit on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette but will be back Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Bennett practiced with the team during the suspension and returned to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhn#The Florida Panthers
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers Pregame: Aleksi Heponiemi embracing opportunity

Aleksi Heponiemi had been earning the Florida Panthers a lot of frequent flyer miles over the past few weeks. With Covid outbreaks and the new addition of the taxi squad, Heponiemi had been back and forth from South Florida and the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte four times this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy