What's coming out this year? All the games that didn't come out last year! Ha ha, let's laugh off those mince pies. But it's not far from the truth. We wouldn't have the new God of War or Horizon games this year were it not for their delays, and let's hope they're all the better for it. But will they be the biggest releases this year? The Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel would argue otherwise, Elden Ring would argue otherwise, and it's hard to see many games topping either, except maybe Starfield. After all, it's not often we get a new Bethesda Game Studios game that isn't a Skyrim re-release. Yowch!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO