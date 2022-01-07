ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

You can grab Ring Fit Adventure for only £50 right now

By Deals
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitting the gym in the new year isn't for everybody and you needn't feel pressured to buy a gym membership that you probably won't use. If you want to get more active this year and don't want the hassle or expense of monthly gym payments (or joining fees), the Ring Fit...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Boxing#Super Nintendo#Nintendo Nes#New Nintendo#Snes#Super Metroid#Super Mario Bros#My Nintendo Store
The Verge

You can order an Xbox Series X bundle from GameStop right now (update: sold out)

Update 11:55AM ET, January 3rd: GameStop has sold out of this Xbox Series X bundle for now. We’re off and running in the year 2022 with new console restocks. While we’re all hoping that availability of the popular PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles opens up so anyone can buy a console at retail price whenever they choose, for now we have to keep our eyes peeled, remain vigilant, and keep our F5 keys ready.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Best Deals January 3: $55 Ring Fit Adventure, $128 Lego Millennium Falcon, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The best deals for January 3 include Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch at $55, $50 off a Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine, and $32 off the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon.
SHOPPING
vrscout.com

The Best VR Headsets You Can Buy Right Now

Whether you’re brand new to VR or simply looking for an upgrade, we’re here to help you choose your next device. VR has come a long way since the launch of the Oculus DK1 in 2013. What was once a niche technology is now on the verge of going mainstream, due in large part to the immense success of popular VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR. The standalone VR headset, developed by Meta (formerly Facebook), was one of, if not the hottest item of the holiday season, with the Oculus companion app becoming the #1 download on the Apple App Store.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

You can save $40 on the BenQ Mobiuz 165Hz gaming monitor right now

Did you get a new computer for Christmas? Have you been looking for a great gaming monitor to go with it? Or maybe just been looking for one for a while now? Well, here's a great option if you're on a budget. The BenQ Mobiuz 24.5-inch gaming monitor has dropped to $259.99 through Amazon. The stock is limited though, so you should act fast if the price interests you. This is normally a $300 monitor, and it has only dropped lower than this price once before.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
RPG
CNET

Amazon's Halo View fitness tracker is only $60 right now

The most important New Year's resolution? Know thyself. Whether you're beginning a fitness journey, aiming to get more sleep or just want to stay on top of your health, the new Halo View from Amazon is a budget-friendly option to help get you to your goals. With the ability to monitor your heart rate, your sleep and other personal insights, you can get a detailed look at how things are going -- and with access to nutritional advice, workouts and more through a Halo membership, it's never been easier to take charge of your health to get you to where you want to be. Amazon is taking an addition 25% off the Halo View fitness tracker today, and giving a full year of Halo membership with purchase.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Hurry, you can get the 'Tomb Raider' trilogy for free right now on PC

Epic’s digital storefront has been offering a range of deals as part of its holiday sale, and a number of those deals are still active heading into 2022. One in particular stands out — the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, which debuted in 2013 with Tomb Raider, followed by 2016’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and ultimately culminating with 2019’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is currently free for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The games we're looking forward to in 2022

What's coming out this year? All the games that didn't come out last year! Ha ha, let's laugh off those mince pies. But it's not far from the truth. We wouldn't have the new God of War or Horizon games this year were it not for their delays, and let's hope they're all the better for it. But will they be the biggest releases this year? The Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel would argue otherwise, Elden Ring would argue otherwise, and it's hard to see many games topping either, except maybe Starfield. After all, it's not often we get a new Bethesda Game Studios game that isn't a Skyrim re-release. Yowch!
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time, the end-of-the-year break delivered: Postal rounds, a magical hat, nasty consequences and a genuinely classic series. If you fancy catching up...
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

14 Tech Picks You Can Shop on Sale Right Now

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. It's 2022, and time to celebrate the new year, we rounded up the best...
ELECTRONICS
FanSided

Every PlayStation Studios game you can play on PC right now

Sony has some of the best console exclusives and slowly they’ve been bringing their PlayStation Studios titles to PC. As it currently stands, there are a handful of PlayStation Studios-published games available to play on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s the list of PlayStation games you currently play on PC (as of December 31, 2021).
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

You Can Play a Demo of This Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake Right Now

Resident Evil: Code Veronica is a Resident Evil game. That used to sum up our thoughts on the un-numbered Resident Evil game that made its debut on the Dreamcast. It wasn’t awful, it wasn’t brilliant, it just was. But having dived back into it, we found ourselves enjoying it much more than we remembered, even with those stupid back-biting months.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nobody Saves The World due out later this month

Nobody Saves The World, the next game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios, is due out later this month on PC and Xbox. Unlike the team's previous luchador Metroidvania, Nobody Saves The World is an action RPG with an emphasis on creating your own personal playstyle. It will be released on...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Battlefield 2042 is free to try this weekend on Xbox

The beleaguered Battlefield 2042 is free to play this weekend on Xbox. The offer is part of the platform's regular Free Play Days scheme open to anyone with an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can start playing now, and keep playing until Monday, 10th January...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy