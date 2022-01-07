Carr's knack for game-winning drives has Raiders in hunt

After a historic game in Las Vegas, the Raiders are going to the playoffs. Take a look at how the passing game fared in this one. Derek Carr led another come-from-behind win. Going into this game, the Raiders’ offensive game plan was well known. Without a truly dominant threat on the outside, Vegas has run their offense through Hunter Renfrow for the bulk of the season. Of course, they would also get star tight end, Darren Waller, back in this one in hopes of adding another threat. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Chargers coach Brandon Staley had other plans. In this one, Renfrow and Waller were held to a combined six catches for 35 yards. While Renfrow had the two scores in the red zone, he was a non-factor everywhere else. The Chargers made sure to double at least one of the two on nearly every snap and forced Carr to beat them with someone else.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO