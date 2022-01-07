ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carr's knack for game-winning drives has Raiders in hunt

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Bakersfield native Derek Carr practiced game-winning drives over and over when he was growing up and...

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Raiders coach’s shocking admission

As soon as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, NFL fans started paying close attention to the scheduling quirk that meant if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders tied, they would both make the playoffs over the Colts. When the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, that eliminated the Colts and meant the Steelers were now waiting to see who would win the SNF game.
Derek Carr
Matthew Stafford
Sporting News

Why did Chargers' Brandon Staley call timeout, Raiders' Rich Bisaccia call for FG at end of OT?

As the clock ticked down in overtime of Sunday night's Raiders-Chargers game, fans began to think that the impossible might happen. Before the game started, there was plenty of talk about a scenario in which, if other games fell in line, the two AFC West rivals could face off in a "Sunday Night Football" game only needing a tie for both teams to advance.
Paradise Post

Photos: Ex-Raiders star Khalil Mack selling San Ramon mansion for $2.9 million

Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
sjvsun.com

Carr punches ticket to first NFL playoff in Raiders’ wild OT win over Chargers

The Raiders, after a season filled with an unusual amount of turmoil and adversity, are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, just their second postseason appearance since playing in Super Bowl XXXVII following the 2002 season. A white-knuckle 35-32 overtime victory against the AFC West rival...
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr shouts out Aaron Rodgers in postgame interview

Derek Carr insists that the Las Vegas Raiders would not have been content with a tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and the quarterback seemed to credit Aaron Rodgers for helping him maintain that mindset. The Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with an overtime win...
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Bengals odds, line: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Wild Card predictions from model on 136-97 roll

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off when the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders collide on Saturday. The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North and finished as the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They are coming off a 21-16 loss to Cleveland in which the coaching staff sat several starters to rest for the NFL playoffs 2022. The Raiders (10-7) squeaked into the postseason with a dramatic 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Eagle-Tribune

Raiders' Carr after clinching playoffs: 'Job is not done'

After their fourth straight nail-biting win was put in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders let out a season's worth of emotion out with a boisterous locker room celebration. Players sang and danced as the Raiders clinched a playoff berth for the second time in the past 19 seasons and first time since 2016 with a 35-32 overtime victory Sunday night night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers Depot

Watch: Ben Roethlisberger’s Reaction To Raiders’ Game-Winning Kick That Put Steelers In Playoffs

Really cool moment I had to share with you guys. If you’re like me, you were on the literal edge of your seat late Sunday night and early Monday morning as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game went into overtime. Nine minutes into the OT session, it looked like both teams had given up, content with a tie that would’ve sent each into the playoffs but eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers from postseason contention.
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Passing Game Review: Derek Carr Does Enough For A Win

After a historic game in Las Vegas, the Raiders are going to the playoffs. Take a look at how the passing game fared in this one. Derek Carr led another come-from-behind win. Going into this game, the Raiders’ offensive game plan was well known. Without a truly dominant threat on the outside, Vegas has run their offense through Hunter Renfrow for the bulk of the season. Of course, they would also get star tight end, Darren Waller, back in this one in hopes of adding another threat. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Chargers coach Brandon Staley had other plans. In this one, Renfrow and Waller were held to a combined six catches for 35 yards. While Renfrow had the two scores in the red zone, he was a non-factor everywhere else. The Chargers made sure to double at least one of the two on nearly every snap and forced Carr to beat them with someone else.
AllClemson

Renfrow Leads Raiders into Must-Win Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are just hours away from their biggest game of the regular season. And while the players and coaching staff recognize that this is a must-win game to reach the postseason, they're also genuinely excited to be back on the field at home with such high stakes.
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders QB Carr looking forward to first career playoff game

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Derek Carr could not wipe the smile off his face after the Raiders beat the Chargers in overtime Sunday night to clinch a post season berth. The Raiders had only been to the playoffs one time in his NFL career but Carr missed the game after breaking his fibula in the second to last game. Now he's finally getting a chance to take the field in a post season game.
theScore

Report: Raiders' Waller to return for win-and-in game vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is expected to play in Sunday night's win-and-in matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last five games due to back, knee, and COVID-19 issues, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini. The 29-year-old is one of the most productive tight ends...
The Spun

Look: Derek Carr Reacts To The Raiders’ Wild Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the NFL playoffs, and no player had a larger role in getting them there than quarterback Derek Carr. Statistically, Carr had a solid enough season: 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes. But his ability to keep his team focused on the field during a chaotic fall off of it might have been his greatest contribution.
