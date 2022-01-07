ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Cook’s compensation jumped to nearly $100 million last year

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook had a very good year. Apple’s CEO received nearly $100 million in total compensation in 2021, a sixfold increase from the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed by the company on Thursday. Cook’s $98.7 million pay package was largely made...

abc17news.com

TechCrunch

Apple’s biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

I’ve taken the last few weeks to unwind and ensure that my 2022 hot takes are as scorching as possible, or at least as prescient as possible. This week, we’re talking about what I’m sure could be one of Apple’s biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Tim Cook
NBC Chicago

Here's How Much Money Apple CEO Tim Cook Made in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook received $98.73 million in compensation in the company's fiscal 2021, according to an SEC filing published on Thursday. The majority of his compensation comes from a stock grant valued at $82 million granted on the first day of Apple's fiscal 2021 that hasn't vested yet. The...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in almost $100 million in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in a massive $98.7 million during 2021. The money was made up of basic salary, stock, and more. Cook's base salary came in at $3 million for the year. Apple CEO Tim Cook earned almost $100 million during 2021 according to a proxy statement filed by the company. Of that, just $3 million was his base salary with the rest made up of stock awards and other income related to his role at the company.
BUSINESS
#Compensation#Private Jet#Iphone#Cable News Network Inc
Mac Observer

Tim Cook 2021 Pay Totals Over US$98 Million

Apple CEO Tim Cook has earned pay of US$98,734,394 for the company’s fiscal 2021 (September 2020 – September 2021), according to an SEC filing from Thursday. As CNBC noted, this sum does not include shares valued a US$754,000,000 from a previous grant that vested in August. It companies to the median compensated Apple employee’s compensation of US$68,254.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

Two years after the death of Steve Jobs, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison claimed it was inevitable Apple would struggle under Tim Cook. You only had to look, he said, at what happened to the company in the period after Jobs was ousted in 1985. “We already know. We saw. We...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Tim Cook's net worth is now over $1 billion after 2021

Apple's financial reports show that, including a rare stock award, CEO Tim Cook was paid $98,734,394 in 2021, pushing his net worth over the $1 billion mark. As Apple's full SEC filing points out, 2021 was Tim Cook's tenth year as CEO. That meant he qualified for a delayed part of his incentive plan, arranged when he took over from Steve Jobs in 2011.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday. The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs. For the fiscal year ending September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation, comprising $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation,...
MARKETS
Register Citizen

Apple Chief Tim Cook’s Pay Package Ballooned to $98.7 Million in 2021

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple — the most valuable technology company in the world — had a compensation package worth $98.7 million last year, more than six times his haul in 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Cook’s base salary for 2021 was $3 million, unchanged from the...
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned over $98M last year, a huge bump from $14M in 2020

Despite his salary remaining the same over the last three years, Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation saw a significant bump in 2021 compared to previous years. When accounting for stock awards, which totaled over $82 million, other forms of compensation and his $3 million salary, Cook earned $98.7 million last year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Apple on Thursday. In 2020, Cook earned a total of $14.7 million, which didn't include any stock awards, according to the filing. In 2019, his total compensation was $11.5 million, which also didn't contain stock awards.
MARKETS

