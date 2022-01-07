Sir Sidney Poitier dead aged 94: Lilies of the Field star who was the first black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies

LILIES of the Field actor Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, has passed away at 94.

The Acadamy Award winner's death was confirmed by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, per Eyewitness News Bahamas.

Speaking about Poitier's death, Mitchell said, "We've lost a great a Bahamian and I've lost a personal friend."

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he was "conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier.

"Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us," Cooper told the Guardian Nassau.

Poitier got his start in Hollywood in the 1950s and was best known for the films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and Lilies of the Field,

He became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Lilies of the Field.

