ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

French aluminium smelter to cut output by 15% on energy costs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZOBO_0dfYpudI00

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A major aluminium smelter in northern France is to reduce production by 15% in response to soaring electricity prices, a spokesperson for the site said on Friday.

The smelter at Dunkirk, which has annual capacity of about 285,000 tonnes, has already cut output by 10% and will reduce it by a further 5% next week, the spokesperson said.

Dunkirk is one of several aluminium plants in Europe to lower production since last month in response to record electricity prices that have hurt margins for the energy-intensive industry.

The spokesperson declined to comment on possible additional production cuts. A CGT union official at the site, Laurent Geeraert, told local radio station Delta FM that cuts would be amplified to around 25% of capacity if electricity prices didn't ease.

The Dunkirk smelter is among large energy users discussing relief measures with the French government and state-owned EDF (EDF.PA), which operates the country's nuclear power network.

Dunkirk obtains about 60% of its electricity through a preferential rate scheme, but is exposed to market prices for the remaining 40%.

France's finance minister said on Friday he was working on further measures to limit the surge in electricity prices, with the government mindful of the burden on consumers ahead of April's presidential election. read more

Private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP) acquired the Dunkirk smelter last year following a debt default by a unit of previous owner GFG Alliance. The takeover is being challenged by GFG, which is owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. read more

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Europe#French#Cgt#Delta#Edf#Private#Aip#Gfg Alliance
Reuters

French refurbished smartphone seller Back Market valued at $5.7 bln

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Back Market, the French marketplace dedicated to refurbished smartphones and electronic devices, said on Tuesday it had closed an investment round of $510 million, bringing its total valuation to $5.7 billion. "The (...) funding cements Back Market's position as a leading refurbished electronics marketplace, with...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

European jet fuel refining margins take off despite Omicron

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European jet fuel refining margins are back to pre-pandemic levels as supplies in the region tighten and global aviation activity recovers despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Profits for converting crude oil into jet fuel hit a two-year high this week, Refinitiv data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheConversationCanada

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

The use of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells, will minimize greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming. But use of these systems has to increase — and they require a lot of metal. The World Bank estimates that about three billion tonnes of metals like graphite, lithium and cobalt will be needed by 2050 to supply enough systems to keep the global temperature rise below 2 C, a goal of the 2016 Paris Climate agreement. In comparison, only about one billion tonnes of metals would be needed by 2050 to satisfy...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

South32 and Alcoa to resume production at Brazilian aluminium smelter

South32 and its joint venture (JV) partner Alcoa are planning to restart production from the Alumar aluminium smelter in Brazil using 100% renewable energy. The partners are planning to invest $175m to restart the smelter, called Brazil Aluminium, according to the Australian Financial Review (AFR). The refinery was placed on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Steps to drive down energy costs this winter

With many people still working and attending school from home, saving money this winter is a priority. Americans spent approximately $6 billion more on energy between the months of April and July of 2020. This increase was due largely to the pandemic and the more time Americans were spending at home using internet and electronics, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Palm oil prices to stay high as fertiliser costs limit output - CPOPC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Palm prices are expected to stay strong next year as production will remain constrained due to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) said on Thursday. The sector, which is already facing sluggish yields after farmers...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

272K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy