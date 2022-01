The University of Louisville has selected five projects for the first iteration of its Pandemic-Related Product Acceleration & Responsive Entrepreneurship Program. The accelerator program, called PRePARE for short, aims to solve the long-term health, economic and societal problems resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. It partners UofL researchers with companies and members of the community to scale up innovative ideas. The end goal is to grow existing companies or spin up new ones to bring those ideas to market, according to a news release.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 26 DAYS AGO