Exclusive: Watch Alejandro Escovedo, Sheila E. perform at 'ACL' Hall of Fame show

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first new "Austin City Limits" telecast of 2022 is a big one. Premiering Saturday on public TV affiliates nationwide is an hourlong episode of highlights from October's "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame ceremony at ACL Live, with performances by inductees Lucinda Williams, Alejandro Escovedo and Wilco plus special...

NME

Watch Wilco perform ‘California Stars’ with all-star cast at ACL Hall of Fame induction

Wilco were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame last October, and PBS have now aired the honours ceremony. The alt-rockers, who were honoured alongside Lucinda Williams and Texas singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo, capped off their induction with a huge all-star performance of ‘California Stars’ – a highlight of their 1998 album ‘Mermaid Avenue’ which was created alongside Billy Bragg.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors

Last night, PBS aired the 7th annual Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony. Wilco were inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo, and the band were on hand to perform “California Stars” with an all-star cast that included Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast. Bill Callahan also took the stage at the event (which took place back in October) to cover “Sky Blue Sky,” with some help from Wilco’s own Nels Cline. Watch below.
