As we begin a new year, Northlake continues to diligently focus on building, securing and expanding our infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing population. We are reaching the final stages of testing for our two new elevated water storage tanks and new ground storage tank totaling three million gallons of critical storage. Optimizing the use of water by using storage proactively yields cost savings and critical reliability for our water system. This project was funded before I stepped into office and has been carefully constructed to ensure its optimum use for many years to come serving our community. The storage will come online over the next couple months in time for this years’ spring and summer peak water use.

NORTHLAKE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO