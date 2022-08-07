A Toast to the Happy Couples! See Which A-Listers Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

Pop that champagne! Several celebrities and reality TV stars have already started announcing their 2022 engagements.

Some of the most recognizable faces include critical acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg ’s daughter, Sasha Spieberg , as well as Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar .

Sasha actually accepted then-boyfriend Harry McNally ’s proposal on December 31, 2021, but their engagement wasn’t officially announced until January, when Harry’s father, restauranteur Keith McNally , posted the news to his Instagram .

“When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve. She … said yes!” Keith wrote via Instagram on January 3.

For Jeremiah’s proposal to now-fiancée, Hannah Wissmann , he uploaded a carousel of photos from the couple’s big moment on January 6. Jeremiah got down on one knee amid a center of red and pink rose petals. The two were dressed to the nines for the special moment. However, Hannah nevertheless appeared shocked at the sight of the reality star kneeling in front of her.

“She said YES!!!!!” Jeremiah captioned his Instagram post. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The two made their courtship public less than three months prior to their engagement.

“Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!” Jeremiah wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

Ben Simmons also secretly got engaged to British television host, Maya Jama , over the holidays, per The Sun . Ben and Maya started their relationship in July 2021, after being spotted attending Wimbledon together. Now that they’re engaged, it’s likely safe to say they’ve become inseparable.

Ben was previously linked to Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kendall Jenner , as the two were in an on-again, off-again relationship between May 2018 and May 2019. They were even spotted leaving a hotel together one year after calling it quits before Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. Since the two split for good though, Kendall has moved on with her boyfriend, Devin Booker , and an engagement isn’t far off for the two of them —it’s “only a matter of time” before they announce one, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 4.

