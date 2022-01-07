ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SEC Charges Founder Of Crypto Startup With Fraud

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Australian citizen Craig Sproule, as well as the two startups he founded, Crowd Machine, Inc. and Metavine, Inc, for misleading investors about how he is going to use the proceeds of a $41 million initial coin offering (ICO) back in 2018. The...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

U.S. SEC charges Medallion Financial Corp over alleged fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Medallion Financial Corp and President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein with allegedly engaging in fraudulent schemes to boost the company’s stock price, the financial regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Medallion Financial stock plunges toward 13-month low after SEC discloses fraud charges

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN, -6.60% plummeted at much as 58.6% intraday Wednesday, before paring losses to be down 27.4% in midday trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the New York-based bank holding company and its Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein for engaging in "fraudulent schemes" to boost its stock price. The SEC's complaint alleges that from late 2014 through 2017, Medallion and Murstein engaged in "illegal touting" of its stock by paying media strategy company Ichabod's Cranium Inc. to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet.com. Ichabod's Cranium and its owner Lawrence Meyers were also charged by the SEC. "With Murstein's knowledge, Meyers and others created fake identities so their opinion pieces would appear credible to potential investors," the SEC said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that Medallion and Murstein fraudulently increased the carrying value of Medallion Bank (the Bank), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion, to offset losses relating to the taxicab medallion loans." The company responded by saying it didn't believe any of the SEC's allegations gave rise to securities violations. "We intend to vigorously defend against the SEC's unfounded charges and are confident we will be completely vindicated," the company said in a statement. Medallion's stock has still run up 25.2% this year, while the SPDR S&P Reginal Banking ETF.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

ICO Fraud: SEC Charges Crowd Machine, Metavine With Unregistered Sale of Digital Asset Securities

These charges are just the latest in a long list of enforcement actions by the SEC targeting unregistered digital asset offerings. “Between January and April 2018, defendant Craig Derel Sproule and his company, Metavine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Crowd Machine, Inc. and Crowd Machine SEZC, raised more than $33 million from hundreds of investors in the United States and abroad through a fraudulent and unregistered “initial coin offering” or “ICO” of digital asset securities, which they called “Crowd Machine Compute Tokens” or “CMCTs.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ZDNet

Theranos blood test startup founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of investor fraud

The founder of blood test startup Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, has been found guilty of defrauding investors. Holmes, the 37-year-old previous founder and chief executive of the company, was found guilty following a high-profile legal battle in a Californian court. Founded in 2003, Theranos was once a beloved startup in Silicon...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Is Ether a Security? SEC Chair Gary Gensler Avoids a Direct Answer

The question is quite significant as the SEC and Ripple are engaged in a legal batter over the definition of securities. SEC chairman Gary Gensler hit the media headlines by avoiding directly answering whether or not he thinks Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency is a security. Instead, he took the opportunity to reiterate his pitch for a more comprehensive regulatory environment for the crypto sector.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Gold Mining#Sec#Australian#Crowd Machine Inc#Metavine Inc#Ico#District Court#Cmct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
South Africa
Motley Fool

My 3 Highest-Conviction Stocks for 2022

Amazon continues to have a startup mentality with solid growth prospects. Intuitive Surgical dominates the robotic surgical systems market and should expand that market. PayPal has tremendous opportunities with Venmo and its buy now, pay later program. It's easy to forget about an important point when buying stocks. Every stock...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Papa John’s Plans Major China Push With PE Firm FountainVest

Papa John's International (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report has partnered with private-equity firm FountainVest Partners to open more than 1,350 of the pizza chain's franchised stores across southern China by 2040. Terms weren't disclosed. The Louisville, Ky., pizza chains called China "one of the world's fastest-growing pizza...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy