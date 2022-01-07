SEC Charges Founder Of Crypto Startup With Fraud

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN, -6.60% plummeted at much as 58.6% intraday Wednesday, before paring losses to be down 27.4% in midday trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the New York-based bank holding company and its Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein for engaging in "fraudulent schemes" to boost its stock price. The SEC's complaint alleges that from late 2014 through 2017, Medallion and Murstein engaged in "illegal touting" of its stock by paying media strategy company Ichabod's Cranium Inc. to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet.com. Ichabod's Cranium and its owner Lawrence Meyers were also charged by the SEC. "With Murstein's knowledge, Meyers and others created fake identities so their opinion pieces would appear credible to potential investors," the SEC said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that Medallion and Murstein fraudulently increased the carrying value of Medallion Bank (the Bank), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion, to offset losses relating to the taxicab medallion loans." The company responded by saying it didn't believe any of the SEC's allegations gave rise to securities violations. "We intend to vigorously defend against the SEC's unfounded charges and are confident we will be completely vindicated," the company said in a statement. Medallion's stock has still run up 25.2% this year, while the SPDR S&P Reginal Banking ETF.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO