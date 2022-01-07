ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Jersey Shore’s Mike Says ‘You Never Know’ If Sammi Will Make Surprise Return in Ronnie’s Absence

By Hope Schreiber
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

With the absence of her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, both fans and former Jersey Shore roommate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino remain confused as to why Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has opted not to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I’m definitely surprised that [Sammi] hasn’t come back yet, especially since Ron is absent. You know, just all of our lives have matured and moved on,” Mike, 39, exclusively tells In Touch. “Instead of documenting us in her twenties, it’s documenting us in her thirties.”

“I don’t know if she’s gonna surprise us in the future,” Mike adds, alluding to the fact that previous cast members, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have made surprise returns to the show. “You never know. I don’t see why she hasn’t yet come back.”

Ronnie, 36, and Sammi’s turbulent relationship, which was a major plot point on Jersey Shore during its run from 2009 to 2012, is still a topic of conversation between the roomies a decade later. Their relationship was marred with charged arguments, multiple breakups and a shocking moment when Ronnie threw a bed while Sammi, 34, was standing on it — causing Sammi to leave the house, only to return two days later.

The roommates, and the couple’s parents, were not happy with the relationship. Ultimately, they called it quits and both have moved on — despite Ronnie claiming he still loved Sammi during the first season of Family Vacation, while he was about to welcome his first child with then-girlfriend Jen Harley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE9wy_0dfYnqkI00
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Scott Gries/Shutterstock

Currently, Sammi is dating Justin May, following her split from former fiancé Christian Biscardi.

As for Ronnie, he is currently engaged to Saffire Matos, despite their ups and downs throughout their relationship. Prior to their engagement, Ronnie was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021. He was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.

In November 2021, months after they announced their engagement in June 2021, an insider exclusively told In Touch that their relationship was “on the rocks” for a “few weeks.”

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the source said at the time. “Not only that, but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.”

In May 2021, the Jersey Shore star announced via his Instagram Stories that he would be taking a step back from the MTV show to “seek treatment for mental health issues.”

Comments / 2

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello Have Been Through a Lot: Here’s Where They Stand Today!

When it comes to reality TV couples with complicated relationships, Jersey Shore‘s Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello definitely come to mind. Although the longtime reality TV star and the professional wrestler are still together and engaged, JWoww and Zack have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs. To learn more about their relationship, keep reading!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Life and Style Weekly

How Much the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Was Paid for Their Summer Partying Would Make Anyone Fist Pump

Documenting your summer partying certainly pays off! The cast of Jersey Shore made a home in all MTV viewers’ hearts as they watched Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, and Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio, gym, tan, laundry (GTL), and of course, party. With the reboot Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s fifth season hitting screens, fans find themselves asking one question: What makes Vinny’s mom such a good cook? OK, two questions: What Vinny’s mom’s secret and how much did the Jersey Shore cast get paid? To find out the details of the Jersey Shore cast member’s salary, keep reading.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals How Many Kids He Wants With Wife Lauren Sorrentino

The more, the merrier! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sees another baby in his and Lauren Sorrentino’s future. “We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2],” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5, while promoting season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Jersey Shore' Cast Shares What It's Like Filming 'Family Vacation' With Their Kids (Exclusive)

Forget T-shirt time. It's baby time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!. Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Cortese spoke with ET's Rachel Smith ahead of the season 5 premiere Thursday night at 8 p.m. on MTV, and they all gushed about having their kiddos appear with them while filming in the Florida Keys.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Attorneys#Mental Health Issues#Jersey Shore
editorials24.com

Jersey Shore Stars React to Show’s Baby Boom and Share New Year’s Resolutions (Exclusive)

The Situation also opens up about how much it “sucked” to spend Romeo’s first Christmas in Covid quarantine. This season on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” the show gains two more meatballs in Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s firstborn, Romeo, and Deena Nicole Cortese’s baby boy Cameron. And seeing these stars, who became famous from Boardwalk fights in Seaside Heights, adjust to parenthood has been a marvel for not only the fans to watch, but the cast themselves.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Reacts To Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Arrest In New Season Premiere: 'Unbelievable'

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is starting off with a bang. In the season five premiere of the Jersey Shore spinoff — which aired Thursday, January 6 — the cast learned about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's recent arrest for the first time. As OK! reported, the reality star, 36, was arrested back in April 2021 on domestic violence charges.
TV SERIES
EW.com

'Jersey Shore': Snooki pregnant with boy

Jersey Shore mascot Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has officially announced to In Touch Weekly that her long-promised child will be a male-gendered human being. "Everyone said I was going to have a boy, and they were right!" said the reality TV star, whose pregnancy will no doubt form a key subplot to both season six of Jersey Shore and her vanity spin-off Snooki & J-Woww. (Rumors are circulating that Snooki, fearing for her unborn child's safety, has decided to live in a separate house from the rest of the gang on the upcoming Shore season.)
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy