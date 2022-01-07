ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobless rate sinks as more people find jobs

U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply,...

Fed's Powell: Inflation is a major threat to jobs

Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday that high inflation has emerged as a serious threat to the Federal Reserve's goal of helping put more Americans back to work and that the Fed will raise rates more than it now plans if needed. (Jan. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Post-pandemic, ‘small business fetishism’ could cost us jobs

Small business is “the engine room of Australia,” the “backbone of our economy,” the “hope of the side”. They are the words used by the then treasurer and now prime minister Scott Morrison to justify special treatment for small businesses, an approach shared by leaders in every political party from Labor to One Nation to the Australian Greens It’s a belief that underpins a wide range of grants and subsidies, free advice programs and preferential tax treatments, including exemptions from payroll tax a lower rate of company tax discounts on personal income tax if unincorporated exemptions in prescribed circumstances from capital gains tax up-front tax-deductibility...
SMALL BUSINESS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Employment report: More trucking jobs in December than 2 years ago

December’s job gains in the truck transportation sector reported Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics were one of the lowest since the industry began to climb out of the losses inflicted by the pandemic. They also marked a notable benchmark: There were more truck transportation jobs in December...
INDUSTRY
mahoningmatters.com

More people are moving out of Ohio than moving in, a study finds

More people are moving out of Ohio than moving in as the state is one of the top 10 in the nation for people leaving, according to a new study released by United Van Lines. The 45th United Van Lines’ Annual National Movers Study showed Americans moved last year to lower-density areas and to be closer to family. A similar study from U-Haul, however, ranked Ohio in the middle of the pack (24th) for those moving out. U-Haul based its study on arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks.
OHIO STATE
Mining Journal

U.P. jobless rate ticks up in November

IRON MOUNTAIN — The jobless rate was up slightly in the Upper Peninsula in November, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Employment rose in most regional labor markets in November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information...
ECONOMY
ormondbeachobserver.com

Improved jobless rate leads to scaled-back benefits

Floridians laid off in the new year will get seven fewer weeks of unemployment benefits because the state’s jobless rate improved in 2021. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Tuesday, Dec. 28, announced that a formula used to determine the maximum number of weeks of benefits will revert from a pandemic-boosted 19 weeks to 12 weeks.
ECONOMY

