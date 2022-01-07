ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Lake Norman Regional welcomes first baby of 2022

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Norman Regional Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year....

statesville.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Society
CBS News

More than half of Europe likely to catch Omicron COVID infection within 2 months, WHO says

Copenhagen — More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stork
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy