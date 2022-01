People and places tend to change over time. One look at Raleigh’s skyline in 2011 versus now gives you an idea of how much development has taken place here. "I'm a native of Raleigh," said Bob Coats, the North Carolina Census Liaison. "I was born here, so I can tell you that it's a dramatically different city than town than I grew up in."

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO