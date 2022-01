The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press top-25 football poll and No. 8 in the final Coaches Poll of the 2021 season. MSU finished up the 2021 football season almost two weeks ago now with the 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, but with the conclusion of the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday night (with Georgia winning the title), fans now have the final poll results.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO