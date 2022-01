President Joe Biden took a major political gamble Tuesday in calling for a break in the Senate's supermajority rule so that Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy. Speaking in Atlanta, Georgia, the cradle of the civil rights movement, Biden -- who called last year's Capitol riot by Donald Trump supporters an "attempted coup" -- declared "this is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy." He challenged Democrats holding a razor-thin majority in the Senate to stand up for two bills that would expand access to polls and prevent practices that Biden said are being used to suppress Black and other Democratic-leaning voters. "Each one of the members of the Senate will be judged by history for where they stood before the vote and after the vote. There's no escape," Biden said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO