UFC Fight Pass Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 2

ufc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Part One Of This List? Read It Here. Oh yeah. We’re barely scratching the surface. Here are some more fighters to watch for in 2022!. St. Louis standout Charles Johnson has been an LFA staple since LFA 21, all the way back in 2017. He has a 5-1 record with...

www.ufc.com

Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
punditarena.com

First fighter to KO Nate Diaz claims he’s past his prime

Josh Thomson believes that Nate Diaz is past his days in the upper echelon of fighters, where he believes Dustin Poirier should be fighting. Josh Thomson, the first fighter to KO Nate Diaz, claims that Diaz is past his prime and would be better off fighting Conor McGregor than Dustin Poirier.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Reacts To The New Mike Tyson’s Fight Offer

Lineal heavyweight champion has expressed some interest in taking on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The latter has thought to offer him a mix of combat rules. It is unclear the rule set they are discussing just yet. Fury however has reacted — to many people are calling the new...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Stay retired! Trust me!” Kai Kara France shuts Henry Cejudo for callout of teammate Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 272

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wanted UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s attention for a title fight but instead, Volkanovski’s teammate of City Kickboxing, Kai Kara France, puts Cejudo to notice. Cejudo has been on a been putting one hell of a rally on Twitter asking UFC President Dana White for a title shot against Volkanovski at UFC 272, after it was reported that Volkanovski’s original opponent, Max Holloway, was out due to injury.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
MMAWeekly.com

Behind-the-scenes of Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 training camp: ‘Sicko Saturday’ | Video

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Francis Ngannou‘s training for his upcoming heavyweight title unification fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. “SICKO SATURDAY is all about cardio and pushing my body to its limit without breaks and pauses. Today I am training at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas with my head couch Eric Nicksick as he puts me through the wringer with his favorite day of the week, SICKO SATURDAY,” Ngannou caption the training video.
UFC
FanSided

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 and 3 are FanSided MMA’s Rematch of the Year

Dustin Poirier and Conor Mcgregor put the UFC on their backs in the first half of 2021. When Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first entered the Octagon against one another at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014, both men were looking to make a statement and propel themselves to the top of the most dominant division in the UFC. The two young competitors looked to shock the world and one another with an unforgettable night.
UFC
ClutchPoints

How SpongeBob inspired UFC fighter Cub Swanson to a victory

SpongeBob is not a name you normally hear when talking about UFC fighters. Yet somehow, he ended up being Cub Swanson’s inspiration heading into his last fight against Darren Elkins. Cub Swanson won the fight by TKO in a dominant performance. He later spoke to MMAJunkie and explained how...
UFC
The Independent

Charles Oliveira targets fights with fellow UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

As we finally kick off fight week, I'm happy to say welcome to the first Fight Night event of 2022!. Writing that year out still feels weird and makes me feel incredibly old, given that I vividly remember the turn of the century and all the Y2K panic, but it also makes me tremendously excited because after an outstanding year of action inside the Octagon in 2021 and a couple weeks off to reset, it’s time to kick off this year’s UFC campaign and I have a feel it’s going to be special.
UFC
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC 2021, a Year in Review

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC on ESPN+ live on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship told the pandemic to hold its beer as it staged a higher number of events than in recent years, putting on over 500 fights from start to finish. U.S. fans came back in droves for several marquee shows as early as April, but the UFC Apex in Las Vegas played host to most of the action this year. In this all-encompassing Fight Facts review, join us as we dive into the non-stop chain of UFC cards over the past 12 months, which brought more knockouts than ever before, at least one all-time upset, and a wide spread of entertaining walkout music.
UFC
ufc.com

UFC KICKSTARTS JOURNEY ON DISCOVERY+ AND EUROSPORT IN THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

UFC’s world-famous Octagon® will touch down on discovery+ in the Netherlands and Eurosport in Spain from January with every UFC event to be made available to watch live and on-demand. UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, has experienced a meteoric rise since its first event was...
UFC
dot.LA

Whatnot Teams With UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal to Sell Sports Collectibles

Whatnot has entered the octagon. The Marina del Rey-based live-stream shopping platform announced a partnership with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal on Monday that will see the UFC fighter launch his own shopping channel on Whatnot. Masvidal will go live weekly on the channel, called The BRKRZ, to auction off...
UFC

