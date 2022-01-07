15 Minute Live Performances: Foy Vance

Randy Houser will show you “How Country Feels”, during his live show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS, on February 24, 2022. With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits with his album, How Country Feels, plus earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy”. Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up. Houser’s fourth studio album, Magnolia, marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called “Houser at his best.” Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted at Country radio as #1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed “a classic tears-and- twang drinking song.” The album which NPR claims is home to “some of the most expressive performances of his career,” also includes his single, “No Stone Unturned,” a gypsy-hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls “the best song, from the best album of 2019.”

MAYETTA, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO