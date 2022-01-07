ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Minute Live Performances: Foy Vance

Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 2022 and with another year of 15 Minute Live Performances by our favorite artists. This week, Foy Vance. Over the past few years, the mustached singer-songwriter has dazzled audiences in his home of Northern Ireland and beyond. His brand of accessible folk has made him a staple...

