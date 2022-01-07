ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Supreme Court Hears Challenges To Covid Vaccine Mandates

By Chris Lefkow
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Supreme Court heard challenges on Friday to Covid vaccination mandates imposed by the Biden administration on millions of American workers to curb the spread of the disease. "Why isn't this necessary to abate the grave risk,?" Justice Elena Kagan asked the lawyer representing business associations opposed to...

TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
Twitter won't ban Justice Sotomayor's false statement—that's a good thing

During the oral arguments over the Biden vaccine mandates last week, two largely disconnected views emerged from the right and left of the Supreme Court. Conservative justices hammered away at the underlying authority of the Biden administration to issue these mandates, particularly after President Joe Biden’s own chief of staff admitted that the agency rules were "workarounds" of constitutional limitations. Conversely, the liberal justices used the "equity" aspects of an injunction to raise more emotive, if not apocalyptic, arguments on the dangers of COVID-19.
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Joe Biden
Jan. 10: OSHA vaccine requirement goes into effect as Supreme Court ruling awaited

Hours after President Joe Biden's OSHA COVID-19 vaccine-or-test-result mandate went into effect Jan. 10, the Supreme Court still had not issued its ruling on the matter. On Jan. 7, the nation's highest court heard arguments on two major Biden administration vaccine policies: a vaccine-or-test requirement for workers at employers with 100 or more employees and a vaccine mandate for workers at certain health care centers.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
Illinois adopts employer vaccine, testing mandate after U.S. Supreme Court calls OSHA rules into question

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Labor filed new rules on Friday to officially adopt the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for public and private sector employers with more than 100 workers. According to the federal guidelines, employers must require their workers to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and submit to […]
