20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less...

#Yellowstone National Park#Gray Wolves#Wyoming#Animals#Idaho
