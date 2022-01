HARRISBURG, N.C. — The general manager of every track that sells tickets to a NASCAR Cup Series race needs to send a personal thank you note to team owner Rick Hendrick. Hendrick’s decision to allow Kyle Larson, an open-wheel standout from Elk Grove, Calif., to continue pursuing his passion for short-track racing while driving Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro did more to energize race fans across the country than any scenario that has played out in the last decade.

