The Tender Bar Ending, Explained

By Dhruv Trivedi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Tender Bar’ is a poignant coming of age story that follows JR as he grows up in his grandfather’s house. Raised by a single mother and regularly disappointed by an absentee father known only as “The Voice,” JR dreams of becoming a writer but doesn’t quite believe he will. His...

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’ is a Messy Memoir

Based on J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir, George Clooney’s The Tender Bar chronicles the childhood of its author in Long Island during the ’70s and ’80s. Estranged from his alcoholic father, J.R. is raised by his mother and wise-cracking Uncle Charlie who owns a bar and mentors him on the ways of love, life, and masculinity. Conceptually, this sounds like fertile ground for an interesting character study and perhaps a fresh angle on the coming-of-age story. Unfortunately, this movie misses its mark.
George Clooney pours humor and heart into The Tender Bar

In the history of movies, there's no shortage of stories with deadbeat or inattentive fathers. For whatever reasons – patriarchy, jobs taking them away from their families, alcoholism – the idea of bad fathers has had a much larger place in storytelling than good fathers. Fortunately, there are also films like The Tender Bar where a bad father can be counteracted by other people in a child’s life.
Review: Ben Affleck Is Excellent In George Clooney’s THE TENDER BAR

It might not be a film which gets the blood pressure rising, or goes for big and bold dramatic moments, but George Clooney‘s The Tender Bar is a well honed coming of age drama which delivers in a heartfelt and well intentioned way. Based on J. R. Moehringer’s best...
‘The Tender Bar’ unabashedly sentimental look at family

Without ever seeking out any gossip about Ben Affleck’s personal life, I feel exhausted by all the judgmental fuss and holler about Ben Affleck’s personal life, because it’s just OUT THERE everywhere, but here’s what matters to me when it comes to Ben Affleck:. He’s a...
Review: Men fill a void in sweet film ‘The Tender Bar’

If you're ever thirsty on Long Island, look for a dive bar called The Dickens. It's a nice place, from all accounts. There are books everywhere, a group of sweet, lovable locals and a bartender who is a good soul with a tough exterior. The barflies somehow know when the Magna Carta was signed — 1215, silly! — and will line up to buy you a round of gin martinis if you get into Yale.
Is The Tender Bar a true story? Movie inspiration explored

The Tender Bar is the new coming-of-age drama that has landed on Amazon Prime, better yet, it is free to watch. Directed by George Clooney, this nostalgic film is sure to be a hit, so let’s discover whether it’s a true story and the inspiration behind the movie.
Is JR Maguire based on a real writer? The Tender Bar character explored

As The Tender Bar gets its release on Amazon Prime, some viewers are curious to know more about the character JR Maguire. Director George Clooney tackles the story of JR Maguire (Tye Sheridan), a writer who finds solace at his local watering hole. The story explores the characters JR meets at the bar, particularly his relationship with Charlie (Ben Affleck).
Review: 'The Tender Bar' deals a winning hand

Ben Affleck reminds us what a fine actor he can be in “The Tender Bar,” a warm hug of a family film, in theaters and now launching globally on Amazon Prime. Even when director George Clooney (yeah, that guy) steers into conventional corners, Affleck brings the story to vivid life.
'The Tender Bar' Is Based on a Book by the Same Name

George Clooney’s new directorial venture, The Tender Bar, is a sweet, alcohol-saturated coming-of-age story. After a limited release in 2021, the movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, and with Ben Affleck nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, the movie is getting a lot of buzz.
Ben Affleck talks new film 'The Tender Bar'

CHICAGO - Academy Award winner Ben Affleck could add a Golden Globe to his awards mantle for his performance in the new drama "The Tender Bar," which starts streaming on Amazon Prime this Friday. Affleck is nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his performance as Uncle Charlie, a wise and...
The Tender Bar should be George Clooney's last attempt at directing

Clooney's newest movie doesn?t stem the tide of his long run of dreadful directorial failures. It's easy to forget now, and it feels foolish in hindsight, but there was a time, long ago, when I got excited whenever I saw that a movie directed by George Clooney was coming out.
The Tender Bar review: George Clooney tells an uneventful but intimate story

Dir: George Clooney. Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. 15, 104 minsGeorge Clooney’s The Tender Bar is an ordinary story about an ordinary person. JR (Daniel Ranieri) wants to be a writer – but only in the vague, mindless way that every smart and sensitive child wants to be. Genius isn’t pumping through his blood. Or if it’s there, it’s biding its time. His mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), would rather he go to college, preferably Harvard or Yale, and become a lawyer.JR, a Long Island native, spends his childhood moored in loving chaos, living alongside his...
‘The Tender Bar’ on Amazon Prime: Release Date, Time, and How to Watch

George Clooney is taking audiences to Long Island in the 1970s this weekend, with the Amazon Prime streaming release of his latest film, The Tender Bar. Directed by Clooney, with a screenplay from William Monahan—who adapted J. R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name—The Tender Bar follows a boy named J.R. (Tye Sheridan) whose father disappeared at a young age. Seeking a replacement, J.R. bonds with his eccentric uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), and spends much of his childhood growing up in his uncle’s bar.
New this Week: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection crated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted but loving look at men, fueled by a soundtrack of classics like Paul Simon’s ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ and Steely Dan’s ‘Do It Again.’ It’s a valentine to guys who step up.”
Lily Rabe Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “The Tender Bar”

I’ve loved Lily Rabe since I first saw her in “American Horror Story: Murder House.” Now, she’s starring with Ben Affleck in “The Tender Bar” from director George Clooney. In the film, she plays Dorothy Moehringer, the mother of author J.R. (played in the film by Daniel Ranieri as the young J.R. and the grown-up is Tye Sheridan).
‘Tender Bar’ a fascinating Clooney-Affleck convergence

Even as a frequent target of Hollywood’s tabloid machine, Ben Affleck has strung together the best two-ish year stretch of his career as an actor, including the recent Amazon release, “The Tender Bar.”. In contrast, “The Tender Bar” is probably the most anonymous film of George Clooney’s once...
Pivoting Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Pivoting’ is a comedy series created by Liz Astrof that revolves around three life-long friends. The premiere episode introduces us to the friends Amy, Sarah, and Jodie, who are each being held back from living their lives to the fullest by one factor or another. After a tragic event serves as a wake-up call for the ladies, they approach life with a renewed sense of optimism and try to make the best out of each day. However, as viewers get a sense of the women’s new choices, a shocking revelation awaits them. Here’s everything that happens in the series premiere of ‘Pivoting,’ including an explanation about the surprise ending! SPOILERS AHEAD!
