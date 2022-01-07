ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Closures for Mailihuna Road Scheduled Jan. 10-14

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of Mailihuna Road will be closed from Jan. 10-14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sidewalk construction and roadway...

lakewalesfl.gov

Road Closure

US 27 northbound at the SR 60 bridge and US 27 southbound at Central Avenue will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, until 5 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022. The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor will close the road to set beams for the new SR 60 bridge.
LAKE WALES, FL
MyChesCo

Business U.S. 30, Whitehorse Road, Birch Run Road Lane Closures Begin This Week in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Periodic weekday lane closures are scheduled on Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), Whitehorse Road and Birch Run Road in Chester County on Wednesday, January 12, through Wednesday, January 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for debris removal from Tropical Storm Ida in early September, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
smcorridornews.com

Hays County reports single Lane Road Closure at RM 150 and RM 3237

Hays County Courthouse, TX – Traffic Alert: there will be a single lane closure on January 12 on westbound RM 150 between Mad Rooster’s parking lot driveway and the RM 150/ RM 3237 intersection. Crews are installing a round-about at that location. During the closure, Myers Construction will...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kauainownews.com

Lane Closures Planned on Kūhiō Highway near Kapa‘a Safeway

The county Department of Public Works says construction scheduled from Jan. 10-14 on Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of Safeway in Kapa‘a will result in lane closures. The construction work will include asphalt concrete paving, pavement striping and installing of pavement markers. Hours of construction will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
TRAFFIC
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Road & Lane Closures: Week of January 8-14, 2022

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge repair. Daytime lane closures with flaggers weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. as part of the Lofton Creek Bridge project. State Road A1A at...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Jan. 10-14

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. Amherst County:. Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys...
LYNCHBURG, VA
smcorridornews.com

183 South scheduled road construction, closures, detours for week of January 10

Austin — Short and long-term lane, road closures, and detours that may impact drivers along US 183 and adjacent roadways in Austin. Below is an overview of the 183 South project’s lane, road, and ramp closures. Work continues along US 183, including bridge construction, roadway installation, sound wall work, utility work.
AUSTIN, TX
southjerseyobserver.com

Traffic Advisory: I-295, I-76 & Rt. 42 Nightly Lane Closures Begin Jan. 17 For Bellmawr’s Browning Road Bridge Demolition

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials are reminding motorists that the right lane on I-295 northbound will be closed Monday morning, January 10 for attenuator and guide rail repairs in Bellmawr. In addition, the demolition of the Browning Road Bridge that was expected to begin Monday night, January 10...
BELLMAWR, NJ
kauainownews.com

Lane Closures Scheduled to Allow Work on ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass

A two-lane closure is scheduled on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with ʻEleʻele Road and Waialo Road on Monday, Jan. 10, as part of the ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass Project. According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, contractors will install the railing for the...
TRAFFIC
kauainownews.com

Menehune Road Remains Closed; Rockfall Mitigation Work to Begin Friday

Menehune Road near the Waimea Swinging Bridge remains closed due to a rockfall that occurred on Jan. 3. Rockfall mitigation assessment above the road began today, Jan. 6., with work to start Friday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. “Following their assessment, contractors estimate that it may...
WAIMEA, HI
thecolonytx.gov

Traffic: Westbound Windhaven lane closure Jan. 10-Feb. 15

Starting approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, continuing daily thru Feb. 15, a city contractor will be performing work to improve the drainage on Windhaven Parkway, east of Plano Parkway, west of Andover Drive. One lane of westbound traffic along Windhaven, between the intersections with Andover and Walnut Creek Lane,...
PLANO, TX
richardsontoday.com

Lane Closures Expected on Campbell Road near IQ®

The right lane of westbound Campbell Road between Glenville Drive and Jay Ell Drive may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for fiber optic work. The work is expected to be complete by mid-April.
CAMPBELL, TX
krcrtv.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Eaton Road closed in Chico Jan. 10-12 for reconstruction work

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico announced a portion of Eaton Road will be closed from Monday to Wednesday for reconstruction work. According to officials, Eaton will be closed between Burnap and Morseman avenues starting January 10 and lasting through January 12. Traffic control will be in place...
CHICO, CA
santanvalley.com

Hunt Hwy Lane Closure

An eastbound right light closure on Hunt Hwy is scheduled to begin January 10, 2022. The development-related utility work will begin on Monday, January 10th and last through January 21st. Work will include right lane closures eastbound on Hunt Highway at Thompson Road in San Tan Valley. Please allow extra...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
95.7 KEZJ

Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID

