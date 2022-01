Cameron White was selected as the Salineville Kiwanis Student of the Month for December at Southern Local High School. White has demonstrated exemplary academic achievement throughout her high school career. She is currently ranked 11 in her class and holds a 3.75 GPA. She has participated in cheerleading for nine years and lettered for three, she is currently active as a member of the student council.

