US Women's Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

The U.S. Women’s figure skating team for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 was announced Saturday, revealing the three women who will be leading the charge next month. This year, Team USA will feature early stand-outs Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu. Lindsay Thorngren, Amber Glenn and Gabriella Izzo...
Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
Nathan Chen won his sixth straight national figure skating championship Sunday, a feat unmatched since Dick Button won his sixth of seven straight in 1951. Ilia Malinin finished second, but he upstaged Chen and everyone else in the competition, both in the short program and the free skate. That Malinin’s...
Skateboarding champion Shaun White has dropped out of an important Olympic qualifier this week reportedly due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath. The AP reports that White chose not to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, and White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Instead, an insider who chose to remain anonymous cited the COVID-19 issues as the reason he didn't hit the slopes. However, the 35-year-old still Intends to compete in Beijing next month.
ProMedica is first presenting partner of US Women’s Open. USGA vows to increase prize money to US$12m over the next five years. Organising body also unveils host for five future editions of tournament. The prize money for golf’s US Women’s Open is nearly doubling from US$5.5 million to US$10...
The USGA has signed a main sponsor for the US Women’s Open that has allowed it to nearly double the championship’s prize fund to $10 million in 2022. ProMedica, a health care company which operates in Ohio and Michigan, has been brought on as the first-ever presenting sponsor of a USGA championship. This will allow the governing body to boost the overall prize money offered at the championship by $4.5 million to a total of $10m.
World number one Jon Rahm fired a course record-equalling 12-under par 61 to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Cameron Smith in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on Saturday. But Smith couldn't capitalize on the par-five 18th, where Rahm made an eight-foot birdie putt to seize a share of the lead in the elite event for last season's tournament winners.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has increased to $540 million and would be the 16th largest in U.S. lottery history if someone wins. The cash option is worth $384.3 million. Both amounts could climb higher ahead of the 10:59 p.m. drawing if ticket sales are brisk enough.
The unions for the U.S. women’s and men’s national teams have not committed to agreeing to a single pay structure proposed by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the head of the federation said in a letter to fans Tuesday. The federation's board refused to move ahead with a deal...
When Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the United States' first Olympic gold medal in cross county skiing in 2018, they turned a page and brought their country to the line next to the Nordic powerhouses of Norway, Russia, Sweden and Finland. Diggins' subsequent success has proved that their success...
Record Purse of $10 million Set for 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. PINEHURST, NC (JANUARY 10, 2022) – The bar for the U.S. Women’s Open has been significantly raised. The United States Golf Association (USGA) and its new CEO, Michael Whan announced unprecedented increases in the purses for the greatest championship in women’s golf starting this June at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Plus, the USGA also announced future U.S. Women’s Open dates including Pinehurst Resort in 2029 which will create another opportunity for Pinehurst No. 2 to host back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Open championships.
John Shuster won't be catching anyone by surprise at these Olympics. The five-time Olympian is back to defend his curling gold medal in Beijing, and the target on his back will be almost as big as the one on the ice. Four years after surviving five straight elimination matches to win it all in Pyeongchang the Americans are among the favorites to medal again.
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said Tuesday. Chinese authorities require unvaccinated Olympians to enter quarantine upon arrival if they don't have a valid...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic held a practice session on Tuesday, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. The top-ranked tennis star hit the show courts of Melbourne Park, where the tournament is held, within hours of winning a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country.
David Wise is playing with house money. And he knows it. So, ask the only man to ever win Olympic gold in the halfpipe if he feels pressure bidding for a three-peat in China and the free-spirited 31-year-old freestyle skier just laughs.
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's 1. South Carolina (24) 15-17901. 2. Louisville (1)13-17652. 3. Stanford (7)11-37393.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout, the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning...
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline. Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest...
