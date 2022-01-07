ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic awaits Australia exemption court hearing

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic is spending one of his important religious...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic live stream problems see coverage of key court hearing drop out

The court hearing that will decide Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation was beset with technical difficulties on Monday.The nine-time champion in Melbourne is making a case for his entry to the country after his visa was revoked on his arrival at the city's airport on Thursday last week.But the hearing between a judge and two sets of legal representatives was unable to be watched by the general public for long periods after too many viewers attempted to log on to the virtual proceedings.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Novak Djokovic’s court hearingThe Serb claims that a recent Covid infection qualified...
TENNIS

