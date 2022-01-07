ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury school superintendent seeks 3.8% increase

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Citing pivots in the past, present, and future due to COVID-19, Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman proposed a spending plan of 17.9 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year - a 3.8% increase over the current year. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

Citing pivots in the past, present, and future due to COVID-19, Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman proposed a spending plan of $117.9 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year - a 3.8% increase over the current year.

The theme of the presentation, Bookman said, is called “Building Bridges That Last.”

“We certainly have had our share of obstacles over the past year and a half,” Bookman said. “Bridges help us over obstacles. They keep us moving forward.”

The four “bridges” that the district are building are social and emotional learning, supports for special education, technology applications, and the GHS STEAM Lab, all of which are primary drivers of the increase in the proposal.

Social and emotional learning, Bookman said, includes support for students needing mental healthcare, which has increased during the pandemic. While the district has been building its social and emotional programs for years, and will be building that with three new counselors and three new paraprofessionals.

Supporting special education, Bookman said, has been one of the district’s biggest challenges, with vacant positions, increasing student needs, providing services remotely and mitigating abrupt changes in routine. Bookman said 18 new paraprofessionals are called for and are in the proposed budget.

While many technology companies provided educational assets for free or at reduced rates at the start of the pandemic, they are no longer available for no cost, and existing software costs have also risen.

Glastonbury’s STEAM Lab is slated for construction and will be completed by the fall of 2022. The lab will provide learning opportunities, via already-approved STEAM courses, that will prepare students to be members of the high-tech workforce.

“The lab will provide a modern space for all students to learn skills that employers and colleges are looking for today and in the future,” Bookman said, adding that mechatronics equipment will be a key component to the laboratory.

“Mechatronics is a cutting-edge, interdisciplinary branch of engineering, with real-world impact,” Bookman explained. “It brings together mechanical, electrical, computer, and robotics engineering.”

The largest portion of the budget is salary increases for current employees, which will cost $2.1 million, or an increase of 1.84%.

Enrollment projections, Bookman said, include 75 fewer students at the high school level, which would call for a reduction of three full-time teaching positions. One teacher is expected to be added to the elementary level. However, Bookman said typically adjustments to staffing levels come in the summer, as enrollment becomes more clear.

The board was expected to finalize its budget at its meeting, on Jan. 10. The annual town meeting is set to take place later in January (date TBD), and the town’s final budget meeting will take place in March.

For the complete proposal, visit www.glastonburyus.org .

