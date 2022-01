This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. The importance for Latter-day Saints to know and be familiar with the Old Testament was emphasized by its use by Church leaders just in the last year. Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cited Old Testament scriptures, stories and prophets in devotional addresses and general conference talks throughout 2021 to teach doctrine and testify of the truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

