The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Troquet on South is hosting a winter wine sale. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

1. Seek out menu specials fit for a snow day

Buttermilk & Bourbon’s Hot Chocolate Espresso Martini. – Provided

We were promised the first big snowstorm of 2022, and here it is. Hopefully many of you are warm and snug in your home, staying toasty with soups and teas and hot chocolate. But if you’re in the mood to venture out, there are a handful of restaurants around the city offering snow day specials on Friday. At Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay, the “I came, I thawed, I conquered” will make it to the menu, a specialty cocktail made with Espolon tequila, coconut, Naranja, and lime. Buttermilk & Bourbon‘s Watertown location will debut a hot chocolate espresso martini, featuring hot chocolate, espresso, Bailey’s, caramel, cinnamon, and topped with whipped cream and a wafer cookie. Over in Eastie, The Quiet Few has added ramen to its menu, a piping hot bowl of tonkotsu broth, char siu pork, ramen noodles, and a soy-marinated egg. And at Select Oyster Bar, every bottle of Champagne ordered on Friday comes with a complimentary avocado toast. 2022: The year we start drinking Champagne with our avocado toast.

For anyone who made the New Year’s resolution to “drink more smoothies” in 2022, here’s your next stop: Pink Carrot, a new smoothie shop that just opened in the North End. The store boasts a lengthy lineup of smoothies, including PB Espresso (espresso, peanut butter, bananas, dates, almond milk), Blueberry Bliss (blueberry, banana, orange), and the House Smoothie (kale, spinach, pineapple, mango, banana, chia, flax). But there are also smoothie bowls and fresh juices, along with more substantial meals that include wraps, burgers, loaded sweet potatoes, salads, and toasts — yes, the avocado kind, but also a “Berry Good Toast” topped with almond or peanut butter and plenty of berries.

After years of waiting — seriously, it’s been four years — Toscanini’s finally reopened its original location in Central Square this past week (its second location at 159 First St. remains open). The beloved Cambridge ice creamery temporarily closed its 899 Main St. shop in January 2018 to allow for the construction of 907 Main, a new boutique hotel. It officially reopened on Jan. 1, allowing us to continue the time-honored New England tradition of enjoying ice cream in the dead of winter. Say hello to the treasured business by popping in for a scoop or two; current flavors include mocha cookie dough, halvah, and rum raisin.

Though it debuted in late 2021 as a takeout-only concept, Judy’s Bay in Cambridge recently opened its dining room to customers — and this weekend would be a great time to pop in. Owners Kim and Lukas Dow are introducing miso pork ribs on their menu for one week only, and if you frequented their original pop-up, Judy’s BBQ, you’ll know the dish as a fan favorite. The slow-cooked, umami-rich ribs can be pre-ordered for takeout or delivery, or enjoyed inside the cozy dining room at Judy’s Bay alongside sake or beer.

I’m taking part in Dry January for the first time in my life, but if I wasn’t, I’d make a beeline for the Leather District’s Troquet on South, which just launched a month-long winter wine sale. Here’s the deal: Head to the modern French restaurant for lunch or dinner through January 31, stopping at its wine table to pick up a bottle that you can enjoy with your meal. The table will offer special daily (and heavily discounted) rare selections from Troquet’s bounteous wine cellar; previous finds have included bottles of a 1983 Chave Hermitage and a 1986 Chateau Margaux. Wines are first-come, first-serve, and must be finished with your meal — so be sure to bring a couple of fellow wine lovers.