Ring a ring o' Roses and not a care in the world: Newly colourised pictures from the early 1950s reveal life in rural Kent for travelling hop pickers and their families in a makeshift caravan town

A set of newly colourised photographs has given a poignant insight into life for travelling hop pickers in a makeshift caravan town in post-war Britain.

The pictures show groups of children laughing and playing as they live in caravans in rural Kent in the 1950s, in the aftermath of a world war that crippled Britain financially.

The series of charming photographs show young children riding their bikes and playing Ring a Ring o' Roses outside as they grow up in an unidentified makeshift caravan town.

Other incredible images show mothers sitting with their babies on their laps as they boil kettles on cookers, and groups of children sitting on the floor inside the caravans.

Not much is known about the families in the vintage snaps, but it was believed they earned their living working on farms and then in the hop fields during harvest season.

Kent became a popular stopping place for travellers in the mid-twentieth century as it had convenient access to the capital or agricultural work on local farms.

The pictures, taken in rural Kent, show groups of children holding hands and dancing around in circles, seeming to be playing Ring o' Roses, close to the settlement of caravans

The pictures show children and parents sitting outside in their makeshift caravan town in rural Kent in the 1950s

The insightful photographs showed children standing outside, next to their rows of make-shift washing lines, while rubbish was strewn across the floor

Not much is known about the families and boisterous children in the vintage snaps who appeared to have formed a community in Kent

One photograph showed a man sitting inside a caravan reading a newspaper, while kettles sit on the cooker beside him

One woman could be seen reading to an infant child in a bedroom of one of the caravans in the makeshift town

The caravan town appeared to be set up in a rural part of Kent, near to rows of houses. Pictured is one child enjoying playing on a rope swing attached to a tree

One picture showed a boy sitting on the floor and smiling up at a woman, while another boy sneakily hid around the corner of the table

A group of children appeared to be in excellent spirits as they grinned in between playing in their caravan town

