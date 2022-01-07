A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $120,000 Salary

This industrial-chic apartment features an updated eat-in kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances & a Bertazzoni range that's perfect for the at home chef. Showcasing wall-to-wall west-facing windows, wake up every morning to views for miles, or enjoy a glass of wine & enjoy the evening sunset. And, don't worry about storage! With a coat closet & pantry, #813 offers plenty of space. Enjoy Aberdeen East's amenities that include a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Chicago, fitness room, bike room & lounge that's perfect for a change of scenery when working from home. Situated in between Chicago's West Loop & Fulton Market neighborhoods, the area is a foodie's utopia with a thriving restaurant district on Randolph Street ("Restaurant Row") & on Fulton Street, offering up everything from casual neighborhood dining to haute cuisine prepared by some of the city's finest restaurants & celebrity chefs. The neighborhood is served by the CTA Green, Pink line trains as well as several bus routes. It also offers convenient access to the Kennedy Expressway. Internet & laundry are included.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO