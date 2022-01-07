ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re not going back to the way we did things last year’: Dartmouth presses forward with in-person classes and move in

By Kristin Chapman
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College has separated itself from its peer institutions with its comparatively relaxed COVID-19 policies. On Dec. 29, the College’s COVID-19 leadership team, led by interim provost David Kotz and executive vice president Rick Mills, announced that Dartmouth will move forward with in-person classes and move in despite surging COVID-19 cases...

Dartmouth

Accessibility at Dartmouth: A Five-year Effort

Student activists work with the administration to make Dartmouth’s campus more accessible to all students. Since the advent of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, colleges across the country have grappled with pulling their campuses to the 21st-century accessibility standards. Dartmouth, whose Georgian architecture has been seemingly preserved since the arrival of Robert Frost himself, was no exception. From creaky buildings with endless stairs to the harsh winter environment, the campus has provided numerous challenges to the roughly 10% of students who have disabilities, according to Secretary of Access Dartmouth Isaac Feldman ’23.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Dartmouth Asian Pacific American Alumni Association launches fund to support program establishment

The fund has raised around $203,000 since its launch last month. The Dartmouth Asian Pacific American Alumni Association announced the launch of the College’s first Asian American and Pacific Islander Academic Enrichment fund in an email early last month. This fund is the latest achievement in a 25-year-old campus movement to establish an official Asian American studies department at Dartmouth.
CHARITIES
Dartmouth

Are We Doing What We Love?

Job (in)security and the problem of the golden handcuffs. My father’s high school best friend, my dad told me, hated his job in corporate law. The long hours sucked and his friend didn’t find the work meaningful, and yet after 20 years in the practice, he still hadn’t quit. Every time my dad talked to his best friend, it sounded like he was finally ready to leave and do something he was passionate about, but that day never came. Because, while his job was tiresome and meaningless, its financial benefits were too tantalizing to let go of. The nice house, leisurely vacations, and sense of “just being comfortable” had taken on a life of their own, and my dad’s friend told him that he couldn’t risk those, even for the chance of finally doing something he loved.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Boston

College Students Return To Boston Campuses Amid COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – As colleges and universities across the state prepare to welcome back their students to full in person learning, school officials are doing their part to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. “I’m kind of nervous because the cases are high recently, but I feel the school will do everything they can do,” Boston University student Cerelia Liu said. Emails to students have gone out and signs are posted everywhere on college campuses. “I am excited, but I am also kind of worried because of all the COVID variants, but I...
BOSTON, MA
Dartmouth

Sororities return to virtual recruitment in response to College’s ban on indoor social gatherings

The College will rely on Greek houses to police their own members on social gathering restrictions. As a part of COVID-19 prevention measures for the start of the term, the College announced a suspension of indoor social gatherings until Jan. 18, a move that has prompted some Greek houses to adapt their winter rush processes. However, the College will not enforce the restriction, asking instead that members in houses hold one another responsible, according to Phi Tau president Kai Frey ’22.
COLLEGES
Dartmouth

Sheen Kim and Alejandro Morales

The College must agree to the Student Worker Collective at Dartmouth’s demands for the safety and livelihood of its student workers.
COLLEGES
Dartmouth

Allen: Workers of the College, Unite!

A union for all Dartmouth student workers would help protect students’ rights and raise their wages. Over the past several months, two of Dartmouth’s peer institutions — Harvard University and Columbia University — saw members of their student unions strike. Harvard’s graduate student union went on a three-day strike in late-October, which later led to a contract that increased pay. Columbia student union began striking in early-November; that strike is still ongoing, upending academics as the union fights for fair pay and recognition of hourly student employees as union members.
HANOVER, NH
iheart.com

OSU Announces COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Spring Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.
COLUMBUS, OH
Dartmouth

Men’s basketball team earns first Ivy League win against Brown

Ryan Cornish ’25 led the team in scoring in his first collegiate start. On Saturday, the men’s basketball team took down Ivy League rival Brown University 58-46 for their first win of the season against an Ivy opponent. The team is now 1-1 in conference play after a 79-71 loss to Cornell on Jan. 2 and holds a 4-9 overall record this season. The win over Brown extended Dartmouth’s program record vs Brown to 82-80 and prevented the Bears from evening the score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dartmouth

Swimming and diving teams return to action against Yale and Penn

The meet at Penn marked the Big Green’s first time competing in more than a month. The Dartmouth swimming and diving team returned to action this weekend after a month-long break from competition, competing in the Penn Invitational against Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania. The team was...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Dartmouth

Hall of Krame: Men’s Basketball’s Late Game Struggles

Justin Kramer analyzes the Big Green’s difficult stretch of close losses so far this season. Even if Dartmouth had allowed fans at Saturday night’s home win against Brown University, I probably wouldn’t have stayed until the end. I had seen this story play out plenty of times over Dartmouth men’s basketball’s eight-game losing streak. After watching Brown go on a late 9-0 run to cut the lead to four with 3:37 left, it’s for the best that I wasn’t part of a large crowd.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dartmouth

One-on-one with women’s hockey head coach Liz Keady Norton

The Big Green is off to an 8-10 start in Keady Norton’s first season with the team. Just past the midway point of the regular season, the women’s hockey team is on pace for its best record in eight years after an 8-10 start. Some credit is due to breakout stars such as Sydney Herrington ’23, a first-year transfer from Northeastern University who was recently named ECAC player of the month. The key to the team’s strong start, however, has been its overall player consistency. The Big Green has 13 goal scorers this year, yet no player has more than six goals. This unity amidst the chaos of the pandemic is the work of head coach Liz Keady Norton, who was hired in May.
SPORTS
Dartmouth

College sued for allegedly conspiring to reduce financial aid offers

Dartmouth, along with 15 other colleges and universities, was accused of violating federal antitrust laws by allegedly not maintaining need-blind admissions processes. A lawsuit filed Sunday claims that Dartmouth and 15 other universities violated federal antitrust law by illegally colluding on financial aid policies through the 568 Presidents group, a consortium intended to standardize financial aid practices. According to the suit, these universities created a “price-fixing cartel” through the group in an effort to reduce financial aid, “artificially inflating” the price of attendance.
