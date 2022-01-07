Tu B’Shevat to be celebrated by South Florida Jewish organizations

South Florida Jewish organizations are hosting celebrations for Tu B’Shevat ( the Jewish New Year for Trees).

The Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in North Miami Beach, David Posnack JCC in Davie, Jewish National-Fund-USA and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael are hosting the annual in-person South Florida Tu B’Shevat Family Celebration on Jan. 16.

Event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at T.Y. Park, 3300 North Park Road in Hollywood. It will feature carnival attractions, a mini Tu B’Shevat seder, the opportunity to plant a tree in Israel with JNF-USA and more. Kosher food will be available to purchase.

Dror Gershoni, the Michael-Ann Russell JCC’s chief operating officer, said, “The goal of the event is to basically bring the community together and celebrate the holiday.”

“We came up with this concept 10 years ago,” Gershoni continued. “We noticed that not too many organizations were putting Tu B’Shevat on the calendar and creating community events, so we decided to create a South Florida annual event for Tu B’Shevat and bring it to Miami-Dade and Broward counties.”

Gershoni added, “It was important for us that it would be an outdoor event in nature, which is typical for Tu B’Shevat.”

“We looked for a location in the middle, and that’s when we came up with with the idea of hosting it at T.Y. Park,” he said. “It’s located halfway between our JCC and the Posnack JCC.”

Gershoni said the event has grown over the years.

“We have more than 2,000 people attending this amazing event,” he noted.

The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic. Despite the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Florida, Gershoni said the event is still expected to take place as it is outdoors.

“During this time of pandemic, it’s important to bring the community together, especially when we can do it with an outdoor event,” Gershoni said. “People want to be together and celebrate Jewish events together. Tu B’Shevat celebrates our connection with the Land of Israel, and it’s really typical in Israel that community celebrations are happening outdoors on this day of Tu B’Shevat . We want to do a similar thing here also.”

Zohar Vloski, the KKL-JNF Israel emissary, said, “When Jewish National Fund was founded some 120 years ago, its founders planned for a future in which trees, vegetation and woodland would flourish throughout the land of Israel, and since 1901, we’ve planted more than 260 million trees in Israel and continue our efforts to make the desert bloom all year long.”

“Tu B’Shevat is a tremendous educational opportunity for our Zionist communities to be united while planting trees in Israel with JNF-USA and celebrating our connection to Israel,” Vloski continued. “JNF-USA is thrilled to partner with David Posnack JCC, Michael Ann Russell JCC and KKL once again for this mega event in celebration of the New Year of the Trees.”

Visit jnf.org/events-landing-pages/south-florida-annual-tu-bishvat-family-celebration to register or for more information on the event.

Chabad of West Boca Raton, 19701 State Road 7, hosts a Tu B’Shevat seder at 6:30 p.m. on Jan . 17.

Rebbetzin Chani Bukiet, co-director of the Chabad center, said, “The goals for the seder are to celebrate and to educate.”

“It’s a very special day in the Jewish calendar,” Bukiet continued. “It’s a day where we recognize the miracle and the gift of the trees, the fruits and the food that we get. In the Land of Israel, this is the time of the year that the new fruit and the new crops begin to grow.”

Bukiet noted, “Every day is a gift.”

“Tu B’Shevat is something that that’s considered a minor holiday, but the truth is there no such thing as a minor holiday, and there’s no such thing as a minor day, so coming together creates unity,” she continued. “We’ll also have wine that creates joy at the seder, as well as the fruits, food and learning.”

Bukiet said the seder will take place outdoors or indoors, depending on the weather, and that safety precautions will be followed at the event.

Visit chabadwestboca.com/fruit to register or for more information on the seder.

PJ Library in South Palm Beach County hosts a Tu B’Shevat party on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Elana Ostroff, director for the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s PJ Library, said, “The goal is to bring awareness to the holiday of Tu B’Shevat and give families an extra added bonus to celebrate with PJ Library.”

Ostroff, said the virtual celebration gives families an opportunity to not miss out on the holiday.

“It’s not always a well-known holiday, so it really brings awareness of trees, nature and how important our earth is to celebrate,” she continued. “As Jews, it’s a really important thing to remember.”

Registration for Zoom event is required. If interested in picking up to go kits for the virtual events, there will be drive-by pick ups from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 or from 8-10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Deadline to register for kits is Jan. 12. Visit jewishboca.org/trees to register for event and to pick up kits. Contact Ostroff at 561-852-6080 for more information.

Contact area Jewish organizations for information on other possible holiday celebrations.