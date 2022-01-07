Teachers Are Being Paid Thousands in Bonuses To Prevent Them Quitting
Some teachers will receive $5,000 bonuses to stay, as record numbers quit the...www.newsweek.com
Some teachers will receive $5,000 bonuses to stay, as record numbers quit the...www.newsweek.com
I didn't even read the article. My only child now grown, had GREAT TEACHERS!! I worked with them, and not against them. they were not my child's baby sitter. I supported them. I GIVE THEM NOTHING BUT CREDIT & RESPECT. I COULD NEVER BE A TEACHER.
Ah! Paying teachers a living wage and more will stay. For instance, a new teacher in NC cannot afford an apartment in a safe area and a car payment. That, my friends, is obsurd.
Teachers have over 30 children in there classrooms, nurses don't help that many patients at once. Teacher Starting pay is ridiculous....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 79