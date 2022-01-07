ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers Are Being Paid Thousands in Bonuses To Prevent Them Quitting

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Some teachers will receive $5,000 bonuses to stay, as record numbers quit the...

oldschool94
4d ago

I didn't even read the article. My only child now grown, had GREAT TEACHERS!! I worked with them, and not against them. they were not my child's baby sitter. I supported them. I GIVE THEM NOTHING BUT CREDIT & RESPECT. I COULD NEVER BE A TEACHER.

Reply(9)
37
Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
3d ago

Ah! Paying teachers a living wage and more will stay. For instance, a new teacher in NC cannot afford an apartment in a safe area and a car payment. That, my friends, is obsurd.

Reply(4)
11
Hildi Estrada
3d ago

Teachers have over 30 children in there classrooms, nurses don't help that many patients at once. Teacher Starting pay is ridiculous....

Reply(4)
11
delawarepublic.org

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
NewsBreak
Education
FOXBusiness

Chicago Teachers Union demands to know how Lightfoot is spending $2B in federal COVID relief for schools

When President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, Chicago received $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for the city's schools. Now, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding to know exactly how that money is being spent after it voted to close schools Tuesday evening to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday.
Killeen Daily Herald

Dozens of KISD teachers call it quits before holiday

More than four dozen Killeen Independent School District teachers resigned or retired just prior to Christmas break, but district officials are hopeful upcoming job fairs will help bridge the gap. As of Dec. 17, the last day of school before Christmas break, according to data obtained by the Herald, Killeen...
Reuters

Chicago public schools cancel classes again in COVID-19 teacher walkout

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, canceled classes for a second day on Thursday amid a walkout by teachers demanding tougher COVID-19 protection measures, although city officials insisted schools are safe. The stalemate, idling some 340,000 students, came after the teachers' union voted to...
Axios

The schools keep closing

Nearly two years after the arrival of the pandemic, America's schools are still struggling to provide kids with uninterrupted, high-quality education. Why it matters: Our children's futures — not just educational but also emotional, social and psychological — are at stake. By the numbers: Some 4,561 U.S. schools...
The Associated Press

Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools that already had been struggling with staffing shortages. In Cincinnati, dozens of employees from the central office were dispatched this week to schools that were...
