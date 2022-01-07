Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Start Time, How To Watch and Livestream Full Schedule

Games Done Quick, an organization that raises money for charity by hosting annual speedrun events, will hold their yearly Awesome Games Done Quick winter event in a week. This year’s Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will take place online starting this Sunday, Jan. 9th at 11:30 am EST and continue until midnight on Jan. 16th. Similar to their previous events that occurred during the pandemic, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will be virtual and available to watch online via Games Done Quick’s official Twitch channel. This year, all donations made during the event will go towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
