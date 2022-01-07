Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Start Time, How To Watch and Livestream Full Schedule

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is an event that showcases the best games and the most talented people showcasing them by way of blasting through at the fastest speeds. The annual event kicks off this weekend and will play host to some of the best titles of 2021, such as Psychonauts 2, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The exciting event will also have classic returning Games Done Quick darlings such as the original Ratchet & Clank, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, all in the name of charity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO