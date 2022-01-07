Ethan Crumbley, Accused of Killing 4 at Oxford High School, Waives Hearing, Heads to Trial

A teenager was hospitalised after being attacked by classmates in what his family says was a “bizarre” and “heinous act”. The classmates have said that the beating was prompted by improper behaviour towards women, although the victim’s family members have disputed this. A police affidavit states that 16-year-old Cole Hagan was at a pool party in Lake Jackson, a town on the Texas coast in the Gulf of Mexico, on 3 December when some of his classmates told him that his truck had been damaged. When he came outside, Cole was reportedly ambushed by Reid Mitchell, his 17-year-old teammate...
Comments / 19