Public Safety

Ethan Crumbley, Accused of Killing 4 at Oxford High School, Waives Hearing, Heads to Trial

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crumbley chose to head directly to trial after waiving his rights to a key hearing for probable cause. He is being charged as an adult with...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 19

Joe Bummer
2d ago

he's the face of the Republican gun movement, everyone needs a gun for protection and it shouldn't be locked away. Republicans think he should have had an ar15

Reply(2)
4
