‘Relegation standard midfield’ – Man Utd slammed by club legend Paul Parker for having ‘no heart, passion or courage’

MANCHESTER UNITED have a 'relegation standard midfield', claims former Old Trafford favourite Paul Parker.

And Parker, 57, believes that the Red Devils' current crop have 'no heart, passion or courage'.

Man United's midfield has been labelled 'relegation standard' Credit: Getty

The Red Devils slumped to defeat against Wolves Credit: Getty

United fell to their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Monday, losing 1-0 to Wolves at Old Trafford.

And Parker was extremely unimpressed by their display.

He told Betfred: "People have spoken about how they’ve seen Rangnick as a mentor, so you look to him for a structure and what can take them to the next step.

"However, the problem is how can you build when the players you’ve got don’t want to give enough or aren’t good enough to step in. We saw that against Wolves.

"Manchester United have a relegation standard midfield at this moment in time.

"It’s a poor midfield and everybody knows it.

"Manchester United have names but they don’t have what’s more important than anything and that’s heart, passion and courage.”

Quizzed about the Red Devils' recent performances, former England international Parker was equally scathing.

He added: "They’ve been woeful. People have been happy as they’ve won a few games but Manchester United isn’t just about winning, it’s about performances too.

"You want people to be shaking in their boots and say ‘wow’. You should be playing Wolves and dominating them and winning 2-0 or 3-0 as expected and make people go ‘wow’.

"Even against Burnley, 3-1 flattered United. They could have lost 3-0 to Wolves and deserved it."

Asked what the main issue is at Old Trafford, he said: "The players are not good enough. The personnel at the club are commodities, so how you deal with that has to be step by step.

"It’s not about the manager at this moment in time. He has to try and get the best out of the players who don’t want to give it a go and who are content to walk around Manchester city centre and just saying ‘I play for Manchester United’ and not ‘I play for Manchester United and I want to win medals’.

"They’re content to just play for the club and they think that’s alright. Playing for Manchester United is more than that.

"You have to achieve or at least make it aware that you’re trying but they’re not trying."

