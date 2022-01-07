ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Relegation standard midfield’ – Man Utd slammed by club legend Paul Parker for having ‘no heart, passion or courage’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9jrA_0dfYbCjk00

MANCHESTER UNITED have a 'relegation standard midfield', claims former Old Trafford favourite Paul Parker.

And Parker, 57, believes that the Red Devils' current crop have 'no heart, passion or courage'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6c8I_0dfYbCjk00
Man United's midfield has been labelled 'relegation standard' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inoAc_0dfYbCjk00
The Red Devils slumped to defeat against Wolves Credit: Getty

United fell to their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Monday, losing 1-0 to Wolves at Old Trafford.

And Parker was extremely unimpressed by their display.

He told Betfred: "People have spoken about how they’ve seen Rangnick as a mentor, so you look to him for a structure and what can take them to the next step.

"However, the problem is how can you build when the players you’ve got don’t want to give enough or aren’t good enough to step in. We saw that against Wolves.

"Manchester United have a relegation standard midfield at this moment in time.

"It’s a poor midfield and everybody knows it.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"Manchester United have names but they don’t have what’s more important than anything and that’s heart, passion and courage.”

Quizzed about the Red Devils' recent performances, former England international Parker was equally scathing.

He added: "They’ve been woeful. People have been happy as they’ve won a few games but Manchester United isn’t just about winning, it’s about performances too.

"You want people to be shaking in their boots and say ‘wow’. You should be playing Wolves and dominating them and winning 2-0 or 3-0 as expected and make people go ‘wow’.

"Even against Burnley, 3-1 flattered United. They could have lost 3-0 to Wolves and deserved it."

Asked what the main issue is at Old Trafford, he said: "The players are not good enough. The personnel at the club are commodities, so how you deal with that has to be step by step.

"It’s not about the manager at this moment in time. He has to try and get the best out of the players who don’t want to give it a go and who are content to walk around Manchester city centre and just saying ‘I play for Manchester United’ and not ‘I play for Manchester United and I want to win medals’.

"They’re content to just play for the club and they think that’s alright. Playing for Manchester United is more than that.

"You have to achieve or at least make it aware that you’re trying but they’re not trying."

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YL1Kb_0dfYbCjk00
Paul Parker played for Man United in the 1990s Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relegation#Red Devils#England#Manchester United#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Wolves#Burnley
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd legend Keane slams 'rubbish' Maguire quotes: How many times?

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has dismissed recent quotes from club captain Harry Magiure. Keane was asked on ITV about Maguire's comments regarding United's present malaise, where he spoke about wanting to win titles and rally the players to deliver better performances. However, club hero Keane, who has been critical...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
298K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy