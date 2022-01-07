ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron is up to 90 PER CENT milder for boosted Brits, Sajid Javid reveals as prospect of fresh restrictions fades

By Jack Elsom
 4 days ago

OMICRON is up to 90 PER CENT milder for boosted Brits, Sajid Javid revealed today in a huge breakthrough for our pandemic fightback.

The Health Secretary said the NHS faces a "rocky" few weeks but remained encouraged by the latest data emerging about the variant.

The Health Secretary visits King's College Hospital today Credit: PA
Sajid Javid revealed the risk of hospitalisation with Omicron was 90 per cent less than Delta
A killer combination of boosters and groundbreaking antiviral drugs have put the country on a much better footing to fight Covid, he said.

Fears of any more crippling restrictions are fading fast and were today resisted by ministers.

Speaking on a visit to King's College Hospital Mr Javid begged people to come forward for third jabs with an optimistic update on most recent findings.

He said: "There are some encouraging signs. We know now that Omicron is less severe.

"Once you get boosted your chance of hospitalisation our latest analysis shows that is almost 90 per cent less".

And in a sobering wake-up call, he said 70 per cent of the patients at the ICU he visited today were unvaccinated.

Ministers are throwing the kitchen sink at the booster programme, which The Sun's Jab's Army campaign is helping to turbo-charge.

In major developments:

  • More than 35 million people have now had their booster jab
  • 178,000 new cases were reported and 228 new deaths
  • A Minister said now is not the time for more restrictions
  • Mark Drakeford said there's no change to harsh rules in Wales

BOOST FOR BRITAIN

Mr Javid trumpeted the achievement Britain was leading the way in boosters, antivirals and testing in Europe.

But he warned we're not out of the woods yet amid increasing pressures on hospitals.

Mr Javid warned "we are still seeing rising hospitalisations, particularly with the case rates rising in older age groups that is of concern and I think we have to be honest, and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead."

Ministers are defying doomster calls to trigger more restrictions and are sticking with their "balanced" Plan B approach.

The PM this week all-but ruled out a return to full-fat lockdown and declared he's not "shutting down our country again".

Downing Street is increasingly hopeful of ditching Plan B measures like working from home and mandatory masks when they are reviewed at the end of the month.

One senior government source told The Sun that Cabinet is united in wanting to axe the curbs - apart from Mr Javid who is a “lone voice” against.

They said: “It’s understandable that he takes that view given he has hospitals and medics constantly on at him.

“But no one else wants to see them extended while the data is in our favour.”

Mr Javid also argued against tearing up travel rules because it could lead to more variants going undetected and forcing more lockdowns.

The Health Secretary is understood to have cautioned Boris Johnson before holiday checks were eased this week - but was overruled.

Addressing the reports, he said today: "I want to see travel open up. I want to see it be made as easy as it possibly can be, and it should always be a balanced and proportionate approach."

Business minister Paul Scully today said the Government "doesn't see the need" for fresh measures despite soldiers being deployed to ease the load on hospitals.

And thanks to the booster rollout helping keep society open he declared: "2022 will be much brighter than 2021."

It comes as daily cases fell today for the third day in a row, with 178,250 more infections reported.

Fresh data revealed the crucial Covid R rate could be as high as 1.6 in some parts of England.

A further 229 deaths were also reported on Friday, bringing the grim total since the start of the pandemic to 149,744.

Some 200 troops have been sent to hospitals to help plug absences of staff off sick or isolating.

Mr Scully told TalkRadio: "Having the army working within our hospitals is having extra bodies to cope with NHS pressures.

"It's not the army on the streets in combat and weapons or anything like that. It's actually just helping those staff pressures."

In contrast gloomy First Minister Mark Drakeford today announced he was sticking with tough restrictions in Wales.

Describing the wave as a "storm", he lashed the Westminster Government for not acting with similar curbs.

